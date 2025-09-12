Moving and storage companies meet with Capitol Hill lawmakers

WASHINGTON — The American Trucking Associations’ Moving & Storage Conference, comprised of independent moving companies, large van lines, agents and industry suppliers, held its annual fly-in to the nation’s capital this week.

The event enables MSC members to connect with colleagues, gain insights, and advance the industry’s interests. It also provides a powerful platform for MSC and ATA staff to discuss legislation and regulations affecting the moving industry with influential figures on Capitol Hill.

“The professionals in the moving and storage industry help millions of Americans relocate each year to be closer to loved ones or to new opportunities. The service they provide is an integral part of Americans’ way of life,” said Dan Hilton, executive director of ATA’s Moving & Storage Conference. “This week, lawmakers on Capitol Hill had the opportunity to hear directly from members of this essential industry through ATA’s Call on Washington program. From combatting moving fraud, to supporting relocating military families, to protecting independent contractors, there is no shortage of challenges our industry must tackle. We appreciate our MSC members taking the time to represent our industry and educate policymakers about our priorities.”

Crown Jewel of ATA Advocacy

“By directly connecting leaders in the trucking industry with leaders in Congress on a rolling basis, Call on Washington is the crown jewel of the American Trucking Associations’ advocacy program,” said Henry Hanscom, ATA senior vice president of legislative affairs. “There is simply no substitute for the passion, authenticity, and firsthand knowledge that MSC members bring to the table. We appreciated their willingness to come to Washington to share their personal stories and hard data with key lawmakers. Their voices were instrumental in moving the needle on our priorities for the moving and storage industry and will enable us to achieve results.”

A total of 81 movers from 22 states made the rounds on Capitol Hill on Wednesday to meet with 83 congressional offices. Members of Congress who sat down with MSC Call on Washington participants included:

Sen. Todd Young (R-IN)

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ)

Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL)

Sen. Tim Walberg (R-MI) Education & Workforce Committee Chairman

Rep. Mark Messmer (R-IN)

Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA)

Rep. John Rutherford (R-FL)

Rep. Vince Fong (R-CA)

Rep. Greg Stanton (R-AZ)

The movers also met with Republican and Democrat professional staff from each office of:

House Republican Leadership.

House Education & Workforce.

Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.

House Transportation & Infrastructure.

Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committees.

This year, some of the top issues that members raised with legislative leaders were fighting moving fraud, improving the military moving program, protecting independent contractors and recognizing moving professionals.

Combatting Moving Fraud

Scammers who pose as legitimate movers or brokers violate consumer protection regulations, inflate the cost of moves and hold customers’ possessions hostage.

MSC called on Congress to take action with steps such as cosponsoring the Household Goods Shipping Consumer Protection Act to empower regulators to crack down on scam companies and individuals who defraud consumers. Movers also encouraged Congress to dedicate funding for investigations of moving fraud and keep consumer protection rules up to date.

Military Moving

MSC emphasized that military moving requires continued oversight and transparency. As Congress processes the National Defense Authorization Act, they advocated for the inclusion of commonsense attributes developed by industry that would facilitate cost management, provider management, quality, capacity, and technology. Additionally, MSC pushed for uniform standards to improve access to military installations.

Protecting Independent Contractors

Movers depend on independent contractors, including drivers and crew, to move goods safely and efficiently. This business model empowers entrepreneurs by providing a large degree of flexibility and significant opportunities to maximize compensation while also helping the industry respond to seasonal demands.

MSC urged Members of Congress to oppose anti-IC legislation like the PRO Act and California’s AB5 and support legislation to protect ICs like the Modern Worker Empowerment Act.

Recognizing Professional Movers

MSC sought Congress’ support of a resolution designating May as “Moving Month” to help raise awareness of the contributions of the moving and storage industry and honor professional movers.