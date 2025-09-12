CH Robinson honors drivers and carriers during Truck Driver Appreciation Week

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — C.H. Robinson is set to celebrate the truck drivers and carriers who keep our supply chains moving with activities from coast to coast during Truck Driver Appreciation Week, Sept. 14-20.

For the first time, under the banner of Carrier Honors, the company is also presenting its coveted Carrier of the Year Awards during this week.

“Between tariff disruptions, geopolitical troubles and extreme weather events, this past year has again shown how extraordinarily important truck drivers and carriers are to our society,” said Michael Castagnetto, president of North American Surface Transportation (NAST) at C.H. Robinson. “By doing even more to dedicate this special week to them, we want to express our deep appreciation for their hard work and resilience.”

Keeping America Moving

“C.H. Robinson understands the extraordinary impact of this work like no one else,” the company said. “Every year, carriers move millions of shipments through our network, delivering the goods that keep America moving forward.”

During two days of special events in and around Minneapolis for drivers and executives, C.H. Robinson will celebrate its 2025 Carrier of the Year Award winners, whose names will be announced on Sept. 17. The honorees vary from family businesses that operate a handful or even just a single truck to large fleets with more than a thousand vehicles.

“The one thing they—and the 360 other nominees—have in common is that they consistently go above and beyond to provide the highest level of service, said Pat Nolan, NAST vice president of truckload. “These carriers are the best of the best. We are proud to honor them for their exceptional achievements.”

Truck Driver Appreciation Week

Throughout the week, C.H. Robinson employees across the country will greet drivers and hand out gift boxes, including personal, handwritten thank-you notes. Drivers will be celebrated at the company’s consolidation centers and customer warehouses in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, and Columbus, Ohio.

“During Truck Driver Appreciation Week, the company is also reaffirming its commitment to making a positive impact on the entire carrier community and the transportation and logistics industry,” the company said. “This commitment is reflected in financial contributions, employee volunteerism, and partnerships that provide meaningful support to carriers, drivers and their families.”

Giving Back

Last year, the C.H. Robinson Foundation and company gave nearly $1 million to support the trucking community and industry, including scholarships, charitable donations and funding for strategic partnerships with nonprofit organizations such as Next Generation in Trucking Association, St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund, Truckers Against Trafficking, the Women in Trucking Association Foundation and more.

“Being a truck driver is a demanding job,” said Michael Castagnetto. “They work long hours and drive many thousands of miles, away from their families for days or weeks at a time. That’s why this week, we want to emphasize our appreciation for everything they do all year long. If it wasn’t for them, many of the goods we take for granted every day would never make it to our homes. We’re looking forward to this week of celebrations and another year of working with these true heroes of the road.”