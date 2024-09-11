CH Robinson shines spotlight on drivers

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — During National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, Sept. 15-21, C.H. Robinson is working to honor the hard-working men and women who spend their days and nights transporting cargo across the continent.

According to a Sept. 9 press release, the company Truck drivers transport about 11 billion tons of goods annually — about 72% of all U.S. freight. In addition, drivers spend an average of 240 nights away from home each year as they work to deliver products to their destinations.

“Every day we’re grateful to truck drivers for their unwavering commitment to one of the most challenging and crucial jobs,” said Michael Castagnetto, president of North American surface transportation for C.H. Robinson. “This week especially, we want drivers to hear our appreciation and the world’s appreciation. We thank you for every hour on the road. Our lives wouldn’t be the same without you.”

This year, C.H. Robinson is shining a spotlight on this tireless work by:

In-person celebrations: C.H. Robinson is hosting events in 13 cities across the U.S. and Mexico to thank truck drivers in person. At these company, customer and carrier locations, employees will share food, care packages and other tokens of appreciation with drivers. In partnership with the St. Christopher fund, they’ll also hand out health and wellness packets with free resources that can help truck drivers manage the physically demanding nature of their jobs. C.H. Robinson is also thanking carriers in Latin America and Europe.

A thank-you campaign: C.H. Robinson invites the world to #ThankATruckDriver. For each social media post using that hashtag during the week of Sept. 15-21, the C.H. Robinson Foundation will donate $10 —up to a total of $50,000 — to the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund, which provides essential support to truck drivers in need.

More donations for truck drivers in need: New this year, the C.H. Robinson Foundation will contribute an additional $15 to the St. Christopher fund for every hour C.H. Robinson employees volunteer for Truck Driver Appreciation Week activities.

“I love celebrating carriers during Truck Driver Appreciation Week,” said Cody Griggs, vice president of digital brokerage at C.H. Robinson. “These events are a wonderful opportunity to meet and personally thank drivers for their invaluable contributions. I encourage everyone to join us in showing their appreciation with the #ThankATruckDriver hashtag and helping us support truck drivers everywhere.”