Big love for big wheels: Sheetz celebrates drivers with month-long savings offers

By Dana Guthrie -
Sheetz is showing love for drivers in honor of Truck Driver Appreciation week all through September with special offers. (Photo courtesy Sheetz)

Altoona, P.a. —Sheetz is celebrating Truck Driver Appreciation Week (September 15-21) all month long during September with the a number of special offers for drivers.

According to a company press release, the deals are aimed at showcasing gratitude to drivers and recognizing their hard work. Offers include:

  • Two hot dogz for $1 (does not include recipes, toppings or extras).
  • Free bag of fryz with any other purchase .
  • Buy one 12 ounce Zoa energy drink, get the other free .
  • Free ‘Nestle Pure Life’ or ‘Dasani’ 24-pack case of water with any $10+ purchase.

The offers are available for My Sheetz Rewardz members at all of Sheetz’s 750+ locations, limit one offer per customer transaction. The deals will be available for the remainder of September.

Sheetz will also be giving away free hats at its 45+ locations that offer truck diesel fuel from now until September 30. Drivers can receive a hat by adding “TRUCKYEAH” on the Offerz tab of the Sheetz app. The hats will be available while supplies last, limit one per customer.

To download the Sheetz app, customers can visit www.sheetz.com/app.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

