Stay ahead on the road: 4RoadService unveils new mobile app for repairs

Montreal, QC – 4RoadService.com, a resource for truck drivers and trucking companies, has announced the launch of the new 4RoadService 3 Mobile App for both Android and iOS platforms to streamline the process of finding reliable repairs when a breakdown occurs.

“We understand that breakdowns can be stressful and time-consuming,” said John Beales, vice president and lead developer of 4RoadService.com. “With the launch of 4RoadService 3 we aim to reduce that stress by providing drivers with a fast and intuitive way to locate the trustworthy repair service they need, making 4RoadService an indispensable tool for trucking professionals across North America.”

According to a company media release, changes made to the app were made to help make life on the road smoother for CDL truck drivers across the USA and Canada.

The apps features include:

Modern Design & User Experience: The app has been completely redesigned with a user-friendly interface that is easy on the eyes, enabling quick access to crucial information.

One-Tap Search: Quickly locate roadside assistance, truck repairs, or nearby truck stops with just a single tap, saving precious time when it matters most.

Service Ratings & Reviews: Truck Drivers and fleet managers can now read and submit ratings and reviews, helping the community find the best services available.

Advanced Filtering: Tailored search options allow drivers to find repair providers specializing in their specific truck engine, tire, or reefer.

Seamless Syncing: Favorites now sync across all devices and online when logged into the app, ensuring continuity across platforms.

Enhanced Compatibility: Optimized to work better on a variety of screen sizes, the app ensures a smooth user experience, regardless of device.

No Login Required: Understanding the urgency of breakdowns, 4RoadService.com remains committed to user convenience. The app’s core functionality does not require a login, allowing drivers and other trucking professionals access to vital repair services immediately.

“With the launch of 4RoadService 3, we have not only modernized the app but also introduced powerful new features that enhance its utility, making it an indispensable tool for drivers across North America,” the company said in the release.