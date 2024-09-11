Fleeing driver foiled after brake-checking big rig in high speed chase; suspect taken down by K-9 officer

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A Forest Park man was captured after leading Coweta County deputies on a high-speed chase exceeding 140 mph with his vehicle’s lights off and two children inside.

According to the report, Hiram Ramos-Pabon, 37, has been charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, speeding, fleeing and attempting to elude and child endangerment. He remains in the Coweta County jail with no bond.

On Sept. 2, a Coweta County deputy spotted a Ford Explorer traveling north along Interstate 85 near mile marker 40. According to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was initially clocked at 100 mph. The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but Ramos-Pabon accelerated, reaching speeds of over 140 mph.

Video footage captured from the deputy’s patrol vehicle shows the officer informing dispatch of the increased speed in the dramatic chase.

During the pursuit, Ramos-Pabon allegedly brake-checked a semi-truck on an exit ramp while trying to escape, causing his vehicle to pin against a guardrail. Ramos-Pabon then exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

K-9 Officer Steve-O was released by his handler and is credited with apprehending the suspect. Officials suspect Ramos-Pabon had been drinking, which may have prompted him to flee. Upon searching the vehicle, authorities discovered two juveniles among the passengers.