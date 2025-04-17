TheTrucker.com
Great Dane honored by the Georgia General Assembly

By Dana Guthrie
Great Dane honored by the Georgia General Assembly
Great Dane executive team members pictured with Chatham County delegation members of the Georgia General Assembly. (Photo courtesy Great Dane)

Great Dane is being recognized by the Georgia General Assembly in commemoration of the company’s 125th anniversary.

“We are deeply honored to receive such prestigious commendations from the Georgia General Assembly,” said Rick Mullininx, president, COO. “It’s a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovation of our team throughout each decade, and we’re proud that our story intertwines with America’s story of ingenuity. We look forward to continuing to lead our industry for generations to come.”

The milestone was marked by proclamations read in both the House and Senate chambers. The company also received a special commendation from Governor Brian Kemp, as well.
The recognition highlights Great Dane’s enduring history of innovation, quality and leadership in the transportation industry.

The House proclamation was sponsored by State Rep. Ron Stephens from Savannah, Ga. the city where Great Dane was founded in 1900.

The Senate proclamation was sponsored by State Sen. Ben Watson, who is also from Savannah. Chris Hammond, Great Dane’s Executive Vice President of Sales, accepted the Senate proclamation during the Senate session.

“Great Dane’s 125 years of success reflects the resilience of our teams and the trust we’ve built with our customers and partners across generations and throughout the decades,” Hammond said. “This recognition also underscores our focus on the future, enabled by technology and customer relationships.”

