Sales of new and used trucks strengthen in June but YTD market still lags behind 2025

In 2025, June was the only month of the year in which U.S. sales of Class 8 trucks outpaced the same month of the previous year. We might just see a repeat this year.

Manufacturers reported U.S. sales of 20,452 in June, according to data received from Omdia. That’s just 60 more than in June 2025, but it still represents the only month of 2026 — so far, at least — that bested the same month of 2025.

Freight industry cycle

It’s part of the cycle in the endless dance between freight volumes and fleet capacity: If there’s not enough freight and/or too many available trucks, rates crash. The trucking economy has been stuck in this portion of the cycle, trying to gain traction for over three years.

Currently the pendulum is swinging the other way, with increasing freight volumes and fewer trucks, resulting in welcome freight rate increases. And, in typical trucking fashion, the industry is responding by buying more trucks, working to recreate the overcapacity situation that brought about low rates to begin with.

Consider that from September through November of last year, new truck sales ran more than 30% behind sales in the same period of 2024. Sales surged in December but were still 9.6% behind December 2024.

This year started off rocky, with January sales running 24% behind the same month of 2025. That 24% shrank to 20% by March; then it fell to 11.8% in April and dropped to 8% in May.

The small sales increase in June (0.3%) may indicate a turning point in the market as carriers who waited for better times are now replenishing their aging fleets.

Not only are sales up, but orders for future delivery are also up — way up, in fact. ACT Research reported North American Class 8 orders of 31,751 units in June. That’s more than triple the orders in June 2025.

It’s clear that the industry is changing gears from survival mode to a “make hay while the sun shines” focus.

“Driving the turnaround in Class 8 order activity since December has been the ongoing supply-lead and demand-supported recovery in the trucking industry,” wrote Ken Vieth, president and senior analyst at ACT, wrote. “As we often say: Truckers only buy trucks when they’re making money.”

With freight levels slowly growing (when they’re growing at all), the rise in freight rates is mostly driven by truck numbers. Increased sales of new trucks will increase those numbers. Without a corresponding rise in volumes, freight rates will begin to stagnate and then decline in short order.

The availability of drivers plays an important role, too.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has had a busy year, cracking down on nondomiciled CDLs, stricter enforcement of English language proficiency (ELP) standards, changing new carrier registration rules and toughening up on CDL schools.

The result is that fewer drivers are available to fill the trucks being ordered today. Carriers are already complaining of driver shortages as qualified drivers become harder to source.

Investing in new trucks is a risky endeavor if drivers can’t be found for them.

In a potential twist on Vieth’s philosophy that truckers buy trucks when they make money, another truth is that more company drivers start their own trucking businesses when rates are favorable. New carrier registrations tend to climb as drivers quit their jobs, buy equipment and either lease to existing carriers or obtain their own authority. The total number of industry drivers doesn’t decline, but fewer of them are available to drive company trucks.

ACT reported that same-dealer sales of used trucks increased by 10% in June, coming in 28% higher than in June 2025. Prices rose 2% both month over month and year over year.

The average mileage of used trucks sold rose while the average age declined slightly, an indication that fleets are trading in more late-model equipment after running it a bit longer than usual.

Individual OEM reports: Sales of new Class 8 trucks for June 2026

International posted a solid June with sales of 2,498. That’s 27.9% higher than its May showing and 18.4% better than its June 2025 report. For the year to date, International sales of Class 8 trucks on the U.S. market are about even with last year’s pace in a market that, as a whole, has declined by 12.9%. International’s share of the U.S. Class 8 market has grown by 1.6% and now sits at 12.1%.

Mack and Volvo are also close to their 2025 sales numbers for the first six months of the year. Mack’s sales in June were 22.1% better than May and 15.3% better than June 2025. Volvo’s 1,878 units sold bested May sales by 17.1% and topped June 2025 sales by 13.4%. Both companies’ individual share of the market has grown by 1.1% this year.

Paccar’s Kenworth and Peterbilt have both seen sales decline, and both have lost market share. Kenworth’s strong June (2,951 trucks sold) was 24.6% better than May but down 0.6% from June 2025. For the first half of 2026, Kenworth sales of 13,719 are running 16.9% behind their 2025 pace. Peterbilt is in similar straits, running 13.8% behind its 2025 pace.

The Daimler entries, Freightliner and Western Star, are the two largest losers of market share of the manufacturers. Freightliner sales of 7,291 in June topped May sales by 10% but were 8.2% behind sales in June 2025. For the year to date, Freightliner sales are 18.4% behind last year’s pace, and the company has lost 2.3% of its market share. Western Star sells far fewer trucks but had an excellent June with sales of 1,073 — up 63.3% from May even while running 5.5% below June 2025 sales stats. For the year to date, the company is running 21.2% behind its 2025 pace. Its share of the Class 8 market has fallen 0.5%.

Traditionally, July is a tough month for sales as manufacturers prepare to open ordering for the following year’s models. However, with buyers disposed to replacing older equipment, carriers may continue buying current models and ordering next year’s models as they become available.

Market uncertainty still exists, particularly in the price of diesel fuel. Overall, however, the industry is poised to make money in the second half of 2026 and beyond.