Truck Parking Club welcomes Sydnie Wilda

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Truck Parking Club (TPC) is announcing the hiring of Sydnie Wilda as vice president, property – self storage.

“Sydnie was a Truck Parking Club property member before she was a team member,” said Evan Shelley, co-founder and CEO, TPC. “She has spent nine years becoming an expert in self-storage and knows the value of ancillary revenue. When Sydnie tells a storage owner that truck parking can be a significant revenue generator, they are hearing it from someone who did it first.”

Sydnie Wilda

“I signed up as a property member before I ever thought about working here, so I have been on the other side of this,” Wilda said. “When I talk to an owner about adding truck parking, I am not pitching something I read about. I have done it. I know what the setup actually takes, what the reporting looks like, and what shows up in the bank account.”

Wilda comes to TPC from the self-storage industry, where she has spent the last nine years. She started on site as a live-in resident manager, moved into underwriting and pro formas, entitled her first storage facility at 23, and went on to grow a portfolio that peaked at roughly 74 remotely managed properties. Most recently she has worked in business development for third-party storage management, building relationships with enterprise owners and the management groups that run their portfolios. She speaks regularly at national and state industry events and is a Senator of the Self Storage Association’s Young Leaders Group.

She also comes to the role as a former property member. The Storage Manager, which merged with Anytime Storage Property Management, was one of Truck Parking Club’s earliest self-storage property members. Wilda built the listings, worked directly with the onboarding team, handled the bookings and the notifications, and trained her own team on the platform.

The Connection Between Truck Parking and Storage Facilities

Truck Parking Club already counts hundreds of self-storage locations among its property members, including many of the top operators in the country. Wilda was hired to deepen those relationships and bring more of the industry onto the platform.

“Self-storage is a clear example of a vertical with something real to contribute to the truck parking shortage,” TPC said. “Truck Parking Club’s research puts that shortage at roughly 1.7 million spaces, while 23.4 million spaces that could already fit a truck sit on private property, closed to drivers. More than 50,000 self-storage facilities are sitting on some of that ground: a back lot, oversized setbacks, an RV and boat row that never filled up, a parcel bought for a phase two that has not penciled since the market cooled. Activating even a fraction of it puts legal, reservable spaces in front of drivers and new revenue on the owner’s books, with no construction and no upfront cost.”

Wilda’s first appearance in the role will be alongside Shelley at the Toy Storage Nation Storage Redefined Masterclass on August 14 in Denver, Colo.

Truck Parking Club now has more than 6,100 locations across the country and is targeting 10,000 by the end of 2026. Self-storage is one of the fastest paths to that number.