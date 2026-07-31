Trucking industry reacts to Freedom Haulers initiative aimed at making it easier for veterans to transition into trucking

WASHINGTON — The trucking industry is speaking out on the new Freedom Haulers initiative, a cross-agency plan to connect military veterans with career opportunities in the trucking industry.

American Trucking Associations (ATA)

“The ATA has long supported initiatives to help more veterans launch rewarding, good-paying careers in the trucking industry,” said Chris Spear, president CEO, ATA. “That’s why we were proud to participate in the launch of Freedom Haulers at the White House. For generations, veterans have played a vital role in keeping America moving. The skills developed in military service—leadership, discipline, adaptability, teamwork and a mission-focused mindset—are the same qualities that define successful trucking professionals. Freedom Haulers recognizes that connection and seeks to create a stronger bridge between military service and trucking careers.”

According to Spear, ATA welcomes this effort and stands ready to support its success. Across ATA’s federation, motor carriers of every size actively recruit former service members and military spouses to serve as drivers, technicians, safety professionals and other roles. Many companies have built specialized programs designed to help veterans translate their military experience into civilian careers, access training opportunities and advance into leadership positions.

“Trucking moves the overwhelming majority of the nation’s freight, connecting manufacturers, retailers, hospitals, farms and communities,” Spear said. “Veterans who join the industry continue serving a mission larger than themselves: helping to keep the American economy strong and the supply chain running.”

What is Freedom Haulers

At a White House event announcing Freedom Haulers, Nathan Meisgeier, president and chief legal officer of Werner Enterprises, spoke about his company’s commitment to military families.

“Werner is proud to offer educational support, tuition assistance and resource groups to ensure veterans and spouses have the tools they need to thrive,” Meisgeier said. “These efforts have resulted in approximately 15% of Werner’s 14,000 associates being military-connected. That’s triple the percentage of veterans in the overall workforce.”

Freedom Haulers brings together federal agencies, employers, workforce development organizations and veteran advocates to help more transitioning service members discover and access opportunities available to them in the trucking industry.

Under the Freedom Haulers program, veterans will:

Be eligible to receive expedited CDLs up to 24 months following their active-duty service, extending the previous waiver period that was capped at 12 months.

Be offered CDL training if they never drove a heavy-duty truck during their military service.

Have greater access to FMCSA’s Even Exchange program, which allows qualified veterans to exchange a military license for a CDL.

Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA)

“With nearly 40 percent of our membership having served in the U.S. Armed Forces, OOIDA’s members bring a unique dedication to both national security and road safety,” said Todd Spencer, OOIDA president. “Military veterans have the skills to succeed in trucking and that’s what makes them the safest operators of the 80,000-pound commercial vehicles that traverse America’s roadways. OOIDA strongly applauds the Trump administration for launching the Freedom Haulers initiative to ensure the most well-trained, professional [people] are operating large trucks on our nation’s roadways and keeping our supply chain secure.”

Commercial Vehicle Training Association (CVTA)

“The [CVTA] welcomes the Trump administration’s FreedomHaulers initiative aimed at expanding Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) opportunities for military veterans,” said Jeffery Burkhardt, chairman, CVTA. “The trucking industry offers outstanding career opportunities and the nation’s military veterans shine brightly in these CMV roles at the intersection of professional dedication and service to the country.”

According to Burkhardt, veterans possess valuable skills and professional ethics that translate readily into successful careers in the commercial trucking industry. Reducing unnecessary barriers to employment while maintaining the highest safety and training standards is a goal that benefits veterans, employers and [the] nation’s supply chain.

“CVTA’s national membership offers the highest levels of quality CDL training, with 100 school members operating at over 400 locations across the U.S. that train thousands of veterans each year,” Burkhardt said. “From schools to employer and vendors, CVTA’s members have long supported policies that value military training and experience, streamline transitions into civilian employment and create meaningful career pathways for those who have served our country.”

Burkhardt noted that the trucking industry offers veterans opportunities for stable, well-paying careers with significant opportunities for advancement, and this initiative has the potential to further strengthen that connection.

“CVTA looks forward to working with federal partners, state licensing agencies, industry stakeholders and veteran organizations in continuing to maintain the highest levels of integrity within the CDL licensing and training system while providing qualified veterans with an efficient pathway into the profession,” Burkhardt said. “The commercial trucking industry depends on safe, skilled and professional drivers. America’s veterans have repeatedly demonstrated those qualities through their service, and we appreciate the Trump administration’s continued focus on creating opportunities that support both our nation’s workforce and our transportation system.”