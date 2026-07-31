Arizona police cite big rig drivers for 64 violations in day-long enforcement operation

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. – Arizona law enforcement officers were out conducting a special operation this week looking for commercial vehicles that are running out of compliance with safety standards, as well as looking for other violations.

The operation was conducted on July 27, when Highway Patrol State Troopers with the Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement Unit conducted a detail with ADOT Enforcement and Compliance Division (ECD) on US Highway 60.

Those combined efforts resulted in the following:

35 Total Inspections

64 Total Violations

3 Drivers Out of Service

9 Vehicles Out of Service

6 Citations Issued

26 of 113 vehicles were overweight