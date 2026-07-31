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Arizona police cite big rig drivers for 64 violations in day-long enforcement operation

By Bruce Guthrie -
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Arizona police cite big rig drivers for 64 violations in day-long enforcement operation
Arizona authorities conducted a day of inspection on Monday. (Courtesy AZDPS)

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. – Arizona law enforcement officers were out conducting a special operation this week looking for commercial vehicles that are running out of compliance with safety standards, as well as looking for other violations.

The operation was conducted on July 27, when Highway Patrol State Troopers with the Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement Unit conducted a detail with ADOT Enforcement and Compliance Division (ECD) on US Highway 60.

Those combined efforts resulted in the following:
35 Total Inspections
64 Total Violations
3 Drivers Out of Service
9 Vehicles Out of Service
6 Citations Issued
26 of 113 vehicles were overweight

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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