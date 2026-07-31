CVSA awards $5,000 college scholarships to two outstanding high school graduates

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) is announcing that high school graduates Camille Fontenot and Elia Smith will each receive $5,000 toward their college education as the recipients of the Alliance’s college scholarship awards.

The scholarships were awarded to Fontenot and Smith in recognition of their exceptional achievements, dedication to community service and focused plans for their futures.

“CVSA is committed to supporting individuals who demonstrate excellence, leadership and a desire to make a difference,” said Erick McGuire, CVSA president and a Maj. with the Florida Highway Patrol. “These scholarship recipients exemplify those qualities, and we are proud to recognize their accomplishments while helping them take the next step in their educational journey.”

Camille Fontenot

Camille Fontenot is the daughter of Kevin Fontenot with the Louisiana State Patrol. She will attend Louisiana State University-Eunice and plans to major in nursing. Elia Smith is the daughter of Jared Smith with Kansas Corporation Commission. She plans to major in chemistry at Northeastern University.

She was her high school’s 2025-2026 Student of the Year and her parish’s 12th Grade Student of the Year. Fontenot was co-captain of her high school’s color guard team, performing at football games, parades and pep rallies. She also served as her school’s library club officer where she helped plan meetings and designed the official club T-shirt.

Community Focused

In addition to her academic and extracurricular activities, Fontenot is committed to serving the community. She volunteered at a soup kitchen serving individuals experiencing homelessness and poverty.

Within the “AHEC of a Summer” Program, a Southwest Louisiana Area Health Education Center immersive career-exploration experience for high school students interested in healthcare, Fontenot was voted “Most Likely to Pursue a Medical Career.”

“I am most interested in pediatrics and am really drawn to oncology,” Fontenot said. “Helping and caring for the sick is something I am passionate about. I strongly believe that providing friendly, trustworthy medical treatment to patients and their families can positively impact their lives in times when they may need it most.”

Outstanding Student

In fact, Fontenot could not wait to get started. She already completed 48 college credit hours with a 3.97 grade point average at Louisiana State University-Eunice through dual enrollment opportunities.

“Camille is hardworking, dedicated and goal oriented,” said Sonja Martinez, Fontenot’s instructor and mentor during the AHEC of a Summer Program. “She arrives prepared, asks thoughtful questions, completes assignments accurately and regularly volunteers for extra responsibilities. She has a clear vision for her future and takes concrete steps to reach it – pursuing supplementary learning, building mentor relationships and seeking practical experiences that broaden her understanding of healthcare.”

Throughout her high school career, Fontenot has demonstrated a commitment to academic excellence, community service and extracurricular involvement.

“Camille is always engaged in the lesson and never fails to put in her best effort,” said Louise Johnson, Fontenot’s French teacher. “She takes pride in her work and does not take shortcuts.”

Elia Smith

Smith plans to major in chemistry.

“I’m drawn to chemistry and pharmaceutical development because I am motivated through problem solving and bridging gaps,” Smith said. “I’m fascinated by how the human experience is impacted by chemistry and how that impact can be manipulated by drug development and distribution into our society.”

She was on her high school’s honor roll for all four years, a National Honor Society member and received the College Board Rural and Small-Town Recognition Award. Her community service included serving as a Special Olympics Sports tournaments peer volunteer, and her extracurricular activities included soccer, basketball, track and field, bocce ball and an impressive wrestling career.

A Role Model for Young Girls

“Wrestling is where I’m able to see the most personal growth,” Smith said. “I’ve discovered how physically strong and capable I am. I appreciate how I can move and what I can execute in a split second. Understanding the way my internal voice connects to the locomotion of my body is a gift from wrestling that I can pass on to my little sister and other girls around me.”

According to Damon Parker, head wrestling coach, when Smith first joined us as a freshman, she had no prior wrestling experience.

“What she did have was a willingness to learn, a toughness that can’t be taught and a determination that set her apart from day one,” Parker said. “Watching her grow into a state-level competitor and, more importantly, into a respected team captain, has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my coaching career.”

An Inspiration to Others

“Elia’s ability to inspire and guide others while showing kindness and respect for diverse perspectives shows deep emotional intelligence,” said Brooklyn Sipp, coach/liaison. “Her dedication, time management and problem-solving abilities ensure she can balance multiple responsibilities and overcome challenges. She will put this scholarship to use and bring value to your investment, making the world a better place.”

The CVSA College Scholarship Program

The CVSA College Scholarship Program reflects the Alliance’s commitment to investing in the future by recognizing and supporting the educational aspirations of the families who make up CVSA’s industry and enforcement membership. Each year, the program helps deserving students continue their education while honoring the dedication of the commercial motor vehicle safety professionals throughout North America.

“Supporting education is an important part of our association’s commitment to investing in the next generation,” Maj. McGuire said. “These scholarships recognize not only academic achievement but also the character, perseverance and promise of these students. We are honored to play a small role in helping them achieve their goals.”

CVSA established its College Scholarship Award Program to invest in the future by helping deserving students achieve their educational goals. Scholarships are awarded through a competitive application process that evaluates academic performance, extracurricular activities, leadership experience, community service, letters of recommendation and written essays.

CVSA will begin accepting next year’s scholarship applications in February 2027.

The CVSA College Scholarship Award Program is dedicated to Gary E. Curtis. While working for the Virginia State Police, Curtis was an active member of CVSA and a cornerstone in the development of the North American Standard Inspection Program. He served as CVSA’s director of technical services in 1992. His efforts and contributions helped form the solid base upon which CVSA now proudly stands. Curtis lost his life to cancer in December 1998.