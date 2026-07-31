Quarterhill awarded $5.25M ODOT contract to modernize commercial vehicle screening infrastructure

TORONTO — Quarterhill Inc. is receiving a $5.25M contract with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (OKDOT), expanding its longstanding partnership.

“The project is representative of ODOT’s continued investment in modernizing critical transportation infrastructure and the agency’s confidence in our technology and expertise as a longstanding ITS partner,” said Chuck Myers, CEO, Quarterhill. “This contract advances the work we’re already doing with ODOT to improve safety and keep Oklahoma’s freight moving efficiently. We’re confident this project will not only enhance ODOT’s operational performance in the near-term but prepare its critical transportation infrastructure for growing commercial vehicle demand.”

Advanced Commercial Vehicle Screening Technologies

Quarterhill will deploy advanced commercial vehicle screening technologies at an existing weigh station along Interstate 35, helping manage growing commercial vehicle traffic along one of Oklahoma’s busiest freight corridors while improving efficiency, safety and performance.

Beginning in August 2026, Quarterhill will deploy a comprehensive technology suite for ODOT, including Mainline and Ramp Sorter Systems, Weigh-In-Motion, Electronic Screening, Tire Anomaly Classification System (TACS) technology and Dimensioning capabilities. The project aligns with OKDOT’s broader modernization initiative that includes new technology and roadway improvements at an existing commercial vehicle inspection site.

Managing Increasing Commercial Vehicle Traffic

Located along Interstate 35, one of the region’s most heavily traveled commercial freight corridors, the upgraded facility will help ODOT more efficiently manage increasing commercial vehicle traffic while enabling inspection personnel to focus resources where they are needed most. By integrating intelligent screening technologies, the project is expected to improve traffic flow, strengthen roadway safety and support more efficient freight movement.

“ODOT is committed to the continued modernization of our transportation infrastructure and improving safety for everyone traveling Oklahoma’s highways,” said Mitch Surrett, deputy general counsel, ODOT. “Quarterhill has been a trusted technology partner, and this project will help us better manage growing freight traffic while improving the efficiency of our operations.”

The award further expands Quarterhill’s portfolio of intelligent commercial vehicle and roadway technology deployments across North America. Quarterhill’s recent announcements include projects and partnerships with U.S.-based transportation agencies in Illinois, Utah, Indiana, California, New Jersey and Massachusetts, reflecting growing demand for data-driven infrastructure and roadway intelligence solutions.