Keller Logistics Group names new chief technology officer

DEFIANCE, Ohio — Keller Logistics Group (KLG) is appointing Mel Hudson-Nowak as chief technology officer, adding an energetic and transformational technology executive with deep supply chain and digital transformation experience to the company’s senior leadership team.

“We are continuing to build the deepest bench this industry has ever seen, and Mel is exactly the leader we needed to add at exactly the right moment,” said Bryan Keller, CEO, KLG. “Warehousing, trucking, brokerage and industrial real estate are fundamentally technology-enabled businesses today. Mel brings a rare combination of enterprise-scale supply chain experience, hands-on digital transformation results, and the energetic, people-first leadership style that fits how Keller shows up for its customers and its team every day. She is going to help us deliver on our commitment to be the industry’s leader in service and safety, and scale it nationally.”

Mel Hudson-Nowak

According to KLG, Hudson-Nowak’s track record in supply chain technology is directly relevant to Keller’s national growth agenda. At US Foods, she led the implementation of a data-driven fleet routing solution across 6,000 trucks that delivered approximately a 2% improvement in cases-per-mile in the broadline delivery business versus the prior year after completing deployment of the Descartes routing software across the network. She also led modernization initiatives across the company’s broader supply chain technology stack and drove the technology integration of 70 technologists from a $1.8 billion acquisition.

“Mel’s track record at US Foods and GM Financial is exactly what Keller needs at this moment,” said Nate Schaublin, president and COO, KLG. “She has led supply chain technology transformations at the scale and complexity we are building toward. And she leads with the energy, hands-on approach, and people-first mindset that fit our culture. She will not just modernize our platforms; she will bring our teams along with her.”

Hudson-Nowak joins KLG from General Motors Financial, where she served as vice president of IT Compliance & Risk Management for the captive finance organization of General Motors, managing more than $125 billion in earning assets. Prior to GM Financial, she spent 12 years at US Foods, the last nine as vice president of Supply Chain Technology, reporting directly to the CIO. Her earlier career was in finance and audit leadership at Ford Motor Company, where she spent seven years including an international assignment leading Volvo Cars’ internal control group in Sweden, and at Bowling Green State University, before transitioning into technology leadership.

Hudson-Nowak holds an MBA in Finance and Marketing from Michigan State University, where she graduated at the top of her class, and a BA in English Language and Literature from Smith College.

A Multi-Year Strategy for the 3PL Industry

Her appointment is the latest move in KLG’s multi-year strategy to build one of the deepest leadership benches in the 3PL industry, spanning commercial, operations, and technology leadership across every operating affiliate.

“Keller is the kind of company where technology can be a true game-changer, and I am energized to help make it happen,” Hudson-Nowak said. “My focus will be on turning technology capability into real value for the people who count on Keller every day: our customers, our teams and the community we serve.”

At Keller Logistics Group, Hudson-Nowak will lead technology strategy and execution across all four of the company’s operating affiliates (Keller Trucking, Keller Warehousing & Co-Packing, Keller Freight Solutions, and Keller Industrial Properties), with responsibility for the modernization of the WMS, TMS, and digital fulfillment capabilities that enterprise shippers increasingly demand of their 3PL partners.