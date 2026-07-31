Q2 2026 Driver Recruiting & Retention Data Report shows competition intensifying for drivers

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — Conversion Interactive Agency and People. Data. Analytics. (PDA) are releasing their Q2 2026 Driver Recruiting & Retention Data Download Report, revealing a driver market where driver recruiting competition continues to intensify and technology and operational execution is becoming the defining factor separating high-performing fleets from the rest.

“The driver recruiting landscape has intensified more rapidly than in previous market cycles we have seen in the past decade,” said Brian Johnston, president, Conversion. “As freight demand rebounds and regulatory changes continue to constrain the available driver pool, competition for qualified drivers is growing. Every qualified driver is more valuable, and every delay in the recruiting process comes at a higher cost.”

Multiple Factors Make Competition High

A strengthening freight market, ongoing regulatory changes and a shrinking pipeline of qualified drivers are creating greater competition for quality truck drivers, as recruiting costs continue to grow. While fleets compete for fewer available drivers, many are once again increasing driver pay and bringing back sign-on bonuses to remain competitive.

The report shows that technology continues to provide a measurable competitive advantage. Carriers using Lead Assist-Agentic hired drivers an average of 16 days faster than carriers using traditional recruiting methods. Those carriers also achieved 26% more hires year over year, while fleets not using the technology experienced a 16% decline in hires year over year.

“As competition increases, speed becomes a competitive advantage,” Johnston said. “The fleets winning today aren’t necessarily generating more applicants. They’re converting more of the applicants they already have by engaging drivers faster and removing friction from the hiring process.”

How AI is Impacting Drivers

The report also highlights another emerging trend: AI-powered search is changing how carriers are discovered online.

“AI is changing more than recruiting automation,” Johnston said. “It’s changing how drivers and customers discover companies in the first place. Carriers that optimize for AI discovery today will have a significant visibility advantage as AI search adoption continues to accelerate.”

Compensation is Changing

Competition for drivers is also influencing compensation strategies. The report lists the average company driver sign-on bonus and average owner operator sign-on bonus. Additionally, 26% of carriers have already increased driver pay in 2026, signaling that recruiting competition continues to push compensation upward.

Compensation data reinforces another consistent trend: predictable earnings continue to matter more than advertised pay. Nearly 60% of compensation-related concerns stem from inconsistent miles, highlighting the importance of planning, freight consistency and operational execution in the overall driver experience.

Retention Dropping

While recruiting pressures continue to build, the driver retention data tells a familiar story. Equipment remains the leading source of driver dissatisfaction at 31.5%, followed by compensation at 25.3% and operations at 23.7%.

“The data continues to show that drivers aren’t leaving because of one bad day,” said Scott Dismuke, vice president of Operations, PDA. “They’re leaving after repeated operational frustrations that affect their ability to earn a consistent paycheck and do their job effectively.”

Equipment Reliability

Q2 findings also reveal a shift in how drivers view equipment reliability. Rather than focusing solely on mechanical failures, drivers are placing greater importance on how quickly and effectively maintenance issues are resolved. Equipment downtime directly impacts miles, earnings, productivity and ultimately retention.

Execution Matters

“The common thread throughout this quarter’s data is execution,” Dismuke said. “Drivers understand that problems happen. What determines whether they stay is how consistently those problems are addressed, communicated, and resolved.”

The Q2 report concludes that the carriers best positioned for the remainder of 2026 will be those that combine faster, AI-enabled recruiting with disciplined operational execution. As recruiting competition increases and replacing experienced drivers becomes more expensive, success will depend on both attracting qualified drivers and consistently delivering the experience that keeps them.

Click here to read the report in full. Click here to read about PDA’s 2025 Driver Retention Report.