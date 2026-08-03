One man flown to the hospital after crash with big rig in Missouri

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — One person is listed in serious condition by the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) after a two-vehicle crash involving a big rig in Missouri on Sunday.

A MSHP crash report stated that the accident occurred on Sunday night at 10:22 p.m. on Interstate 44 in Phelps County at approximately mile marker 178.8 heading eastbound.

Police say that a 2016 Dodge Journey driven by a 32-year-old man from Rolla, Mo. struck the rear of a 2019 Kenworth driven by a 35-year-old from Spring Hill, Florida.

The Dodge Journey exited the right side of the road and overturned, according to the MSHP report.

Police say the driver of the Dodge Journey was by Mercy Air to University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. The Doolittle Fire Department stated on their social media that the driver of the Dodge was ejected. The driver of the Kenworth was not injured.

It is the second accident in three days on Interstate 44 involving a semi truck. Another crash occurred at the mile marker 238.8 in Franklin County on Saturday.