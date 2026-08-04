New York police make DWI arrest on driver who hit big rig

MOUNT UPTON, New York — A man was placed under arrest last week after a crash with a semi truck in New York.

A release from the New York State Police (NYSP) stated that on July 31, 2026, at approximately 8:03 p.m., New York State Police at Norwich arrested Nicholas Kobe Stirone, 27, of West Edmeston, following a two-vehicle crash.

NYSP said its investigation revealed that Stirone was operating a 2016 Ford Fusion on State Route 8 in Mount Upton when he entered the oncoming lane and struck a tractor-trailer’s driver’s side rear rim and trailer.

Stirone and the operator of the tractor-trailer, a 30-year-old male of Springfield, Missouri, did not report any injuries.

NYSP said one of its troopers “observed characteristics associated with impairment.”

Police added that Stirone submitted to Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment and he was arrested. He was transported to SP Norwich where his reportable B.A.C was .18%.

Stirone was charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, a misdemeanor. He was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Guilford Town Court then turned over to a sober third party.