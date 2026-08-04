Pickup driver dead after crash with semi truck in Louisiana

ZACHARY, La. – A pickup truck driver died after a crash with a Freightliner in Louisiana.

The Louisiana State Police (LSP) stated in a press release that shortly after 9:00 a.m. on Monday morning, troopers began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 67 (Plank Road), south of Welch Road, in East Baton Rouge Parish. The crash claimed the life of 33-year-old Dakota Havard of Slaughter.

LSP said its preliminary investigation revealed that Havard was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado north on LA 67. At the same time, a 2018 Freightliner dump truck towing a trailer loaded with sand was traveling south on LA 67. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet crossed the centerline and struck the rear axle of the trailer being towed by the Freightliner.

Havard was properly restrained, sustained fatal injuries, and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Freightliner was also properly restrained, sustained minor injuries, and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

LSP said impairment is not suspected; however, routine toxicology samples will be obtained from both drivers and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.