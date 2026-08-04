2 dead after crashing into parked semi truck in Utah

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah — Two people were killed when a Volkswagen Beetle struck the rear of a semi truck on Sunday evening in Utah.

Utah’s Department of Public Safety stated in a release that at 6:08 p.m. Sunday, a semi truck pulling a 48-foot dry-van trailer was stationary on the shoulder of I-70 near milepost 77.

While the semi truck was stopped, the trailer was struck from behind by a Volkswagen Beetle. The Volkswagen was occupied by a male and a female, both of whom sustained fatal injuries at impact. The driver of the semi truck was uninjured.

The cause of the crash is unknown and remains under investigation.