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2 dead after crashing into parked semi truck in Utah

By Bruce Guthrie -
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2 dead after crashing into parked semi truck in Utah
Two people were killed when a Volkswagen Beetle struck the rear of a semi truck on Sunday evening in Utah. (Courtesy Utah DPS)

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah — Two people were killed when a Volkswagen Beetle struck the rear of a semi truck on Sunday evening in Utah.

Utah’s Department of Public Safety stated in a release that at 6:08 p.m. Sunday, a semi truck pulling a 48-foot dry-van trailer was stationary on the shoulder of I-70 near milepost 77.

While the semi truck was stopped, the trailer was struck from behind by a Volkswagen Beetle. The Volkswagen was occupied by a male and a female, both of whom sustained fatal injuries at impact. The driver of the semi truck was uninjured.

The cause of the crash is unknown and remains under investigation.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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