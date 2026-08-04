Navy vet rides one of America’s toughest motorcycle challenges to benefit SCF

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund (SCF) is announcing that Oklahoma truck driver, Navy veteran, lifelong motorcyclist and third-generation truck driver Allen Darling will represent the organization in the 2026 Hoka Hey Motorcycle Challenge, raising funds and awareness for over-the-road truck drivers and their families impacted by illness or injury.

Allen Darling

With more than 50 years behind the wheel, Darling has selected SCF as the beneficiary of his participation in one of the nation’s most demanding motorcycle endurance events.

For Darling, the challenge is deeply personal.

“Being a truck driver myself for more than 50 years, I’ve seen the struggles that drivers and their families face when an illness or injury suddenly takes away their ability to earn a living,” Darling said. “I’m honored to ride the Hoka Hey Challenge in support of the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund because their mission gives drivers something invaluable during the hardest moments of their lives—the ability to focus on healing instead of worrying about how they’ll pay the bills.”

After spending more than five decades in trucking, he’s witnessed firsthand the financial hardship that can follow when a driver is forced off the road because of a serious illness or injury.

Darling will ride thousands of miles across America’s backroads in support of SCF’s mission to help truck drivers focus on recovery vs. financial hardship, when illness or injury takes them off the road.

Darling’s passion for riding began while serving in the U.S. Navy in the early 1970s and has taken him more than 122,000 miles across the United States and Canada with his wife, Doreen

Hoka Hey Motorcycle Challenge

The Hoka Hey Motorcycle Challenge pushes riders to their physical and mental limits as they navigate thousands of miles on secondary roads using only GPS coordinates, traveling approximately 500 miles each day while camping alongside their motorcycles. Participants must complete every required checkpoint during the 12- to 14-day journey, making it one of the most grueling endurance motorcycle events in the United States.

This year’s Hoka Hey Motorcycle Challenge marks his first time competing in the event.

St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund

Founded in 2007, the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund provides financial assistance and health and wellness programs for over-the-road truck drivers who are unable to work due to illness or injury. The nonprofit helps cover essential household expenses while also offering free health initiatives including diabetes prevention, smoking cessation, cancer screenings and other wellness resources designed specifically for professional drivers.

“Allen embodies the strength, resilience and commitment that define so many professional truck drivers,” said Diane Hutsell, interim executive director and director of philanthropy, SCF. “We’re incredibly grateful that he’s chosen to dedicate this remarkable journey to supporting drivers in need. Every mile he rides will help raise awareness that no driver should have to face a medical crisis alone.”

Supporters can contribute to Allen’s fundraising campaign benefiting by clicking here.

To read more about Darling and his motorcycle journey, click here.