SEFL’s Valdosta service center marks 45 years of service

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Southeastern Freight Lines (SEFL) is celebrating 45 years of “Quality Without Question” at its Valdosta, Ga. service center.

“One of the greatest strengths of the Valdosta service center is our people” said Matthew Hughes, service center manager. “Our 45 years of success have been built on the dedication of our associates, who demonstrate a deep commitment to excellence, continuous learning and providing Quality Without Question service. We will continue to raise the bar for providing outstanding service and foster an environment that empowers our Valdosta team to succeed well into the future.”

Located at 2126 West Hill Avenue, the service center opened for business on Aug. 3, 1981 with nine dock doors and seven associates. The facility has experienced significant growth since its establishment, now boasting 107 dock doors and 63 associates.

Milestone Service Achievements

To celebrate this significant milestone, Southeastern is recognizing four long-time associates at the Valdosta service center for their decades of service:

36 years of service: Linehaul Driver David Morris.

35 years of service: Linehaul Driver Alan Gordan.

34 years of service: Pickup and Delivery Driver Cam Alley and Linehaul Driver Eric Batch.

Giving Back to the Community

“Over the years, the service center has given back to the Valdosta community, most recently as part of Southeastern Serves – a program dedicated to giving back to communities across Southeastern’s footprint by having associates of all levels get involved with providing for the less fortunate,” SEFL said. “These initiatives have included packaging meals for Hunger Fight and hosting a school supply drive for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.”

The Valdosta service center was the thirteenth service center opened by Southeastern since its founding in 1950. The company now operates 89 service centers spanning 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico, and has undergone numerous upgrades in trucks and trucking technologies.

To read about other achievements, click here.