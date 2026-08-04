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SEFL’s Valdosta service center marks 45 years of service

By Dana Guthrie -
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SEFL’s Valdosta service center marks 45 years of service
Southeastern Freight Lines marks a significant 45-year anniversary in Valdosta, Ga. (Photo courtesy SEFL)

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Southeastern Freight Lines (SEFL) is celebrating 45 years of “Quality Without Question” at its Valdosta, Ga. service center.

“One of the greatest strengths of the Valdosta service center is our people” said Matthew Hughes, service center manager. “Our 45 years of success have been built on the dedication of our associates, who demonstrate a deep commitment to excellence, continuous learning and providing Quality Without Question service. We will continue to raise the bar for providing outstanding service and foster an environment that empowers our Valdosta team to succeed well into the future.”

Located at 2126 West Hill Avenue, the service center opened for business on Aug. 3, 1981 with nine dock doors and seven associates. The facility has experienced significant growth since its establishment, now boasting 107 dock doors and 63 associates.

Milestone Service Achievements

To celebrate this significant milestone, Southeastern is recognizing four long-time associates at the Valdosta service center for their decades of service:

  • 36 years of service: Linehaul Driver David Morris.
  • 35 years of service: Linehaul Driver Alan Gordan.
  • 34 years of service: Pickup and Delivery Driver Cam Alley and Linehaul Driver Eric Batch.
Giving Back to the Community

“Over the years, the service center has given back to the Valdosta community, most recently as part of Southeastern Serves – a program dedicated to giving back to communities across Southeastern’s footprint by having associates of all levels get involved with providing for the less fortunate,” SEFL said. “These initiatives have included packaging meals for Hunger Fight and hosting a school supply drive for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.”

The Valdosta service center was the thirteenth service center opened by Southeastern since its founding in 1950. The company now operates 89 service centers spanning 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico, and has undergone numerous upgrades in trucks and trucking technologies.

To read about other achievements, click here.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

SEFL’s Valdosta service center marks 45 years of service

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keep going fwd and America industry will grow up always industry need more drivers and also keep good drivers and pay great benefits so the drivers will get more and more energy to continue safety and on-time.

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