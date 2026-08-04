Open Road Ventures expands leadership to bolster growth in freight brokerage industry

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Open Road Ventures (ORV) Is appointing three well-known and highly respected business leaders to its leadership team.

Adam Rodery joins ORV as vice president of strategy and integration, while Jack Ciattarelli and Ryan Schreiber join as the first two members of ORV’s board of advisors.

According ORV, together, the three executives bring decades of experience in mergers, acquisitions, finance, business development and technology to complement ORV’s deep knowledge base in the transportation and logistics industry.

“Adam, Jack and Ryan each bring a unique perspective that strengthens our ability to support the entrepreneurs who choose to partner with Open Road Ventures,” said Mike Riccio, founding member, ORV and founder of More Than Miles Consulting. “Their collective expertise will help the companies we acquire navigate an increasingly complex marketplace while positioning ORV for continued success.”

Expansion Plans

“ORV’s expansion through the acquisition of freight brokerages such as Double Stack Logistics and the addition of new talent to its elite corps of leaders comes at a pivotal moment for the transportation industry,” ORV said. “Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Montgomery v. Caribe Transport II, many small-to-medium-sized brokerage firms are navigating increased legal uncertainty and operational risk. Joining a larger organization like Open Road Ventures can provide brokerages with the stability, operational resources and strategic guidance needed to grow as compliance requirements become more complex and the cost of running a business continues to rise.”

Adam Rodery

Rodery joins ORV with more than 25 years’ experience in intermodal transportation. Rodery has held senior leadership positions with Kansas City Southern Railway and MODE Global, where he led one of North America’s largest intermodal groups.

Throughout his career, Rodery has built long-term, mutually beneficial relationships with railroads, intermodal marketing companies (IMCs), technology vendors, drayage providers and brokerage firms. He excels at helping businesses overcome operational challenges and implement new technologies to achieve their goals. At ORV, Rodery will focus on developing and executing growth strategies that help partners thrive after being acquired by ORV.

“This role checked several important boxes: the opportunity to make an immediate impact by strengthening existing partner businesses while expanding ORV into new transportation product line, and the quality of the people behind the group,” Rodery said. “The founding members at ORV have a clear vision and shared commitment to building something truly exceptional, making this an opportunity I couldn’t walk away from.”

Jack Ciattarelli

Ciattarelli is a seasoned business executive, entrepreneur and visionary who understands the critical role of financial and operational competence. At ORV, Ciattarelli will leverage his extensive experience building, acquiring and selling businesses to help guide the company’s financial strategy and long-term growth objectives.

“Working in partnership with the founding members and senior leadership, I look forward to leveraging my financial and operational expertise to help Open Road Ventures realize significant acquisition-based and organic growth, as well as all our long-term objectives,” Ciattarelli said.

As a two-time candidate for Governor of New Jersey and member of the State Legislature since 2011 where he served on the Financial Institutions & Insurance Committee and the Regulated Professions Committee, Ciattarelli has a wealth of experience in government and public policy.

“Over the course of my campaigns, the ORV team often heard me speak about how to grow an economy,” Ciattarelli said. “It was that shared focus that brought us together and now has me very excited to join the company’s Board of Advisors.”

Ryan Schreiber

Schreiber brings nearly two decades of experience in freight brokerage and technology to ORV’s board of advisors. After graduating from Michigan State Law School in 2009, Schreiber built a career launching and growing logistics businesses, including multiple freight brokerage firms. In 2016, Schreiber shifted his focus to technology and was an early entrant in the AI space. He has been a leading expert on AI and Logistics for the past decade, helping transportation companies embrace AI and other technologies to improve efficiency.

As Chief Growth Officer for Metafora, most of Schreiber’s customers are large enterprises with at least $500 million in revenue. Schreiber also serves as a freight tech advisor for early stage freight technology and logistics technology companies.

At ORV, Schreiber will advise acquired companies on implementing practical technology solutions that reduce administrative burdens such as accounts payable and accounts receivable, improve workflows and position them for long-term success.

“My work is at the intersection of transportation & logistics and technology,” Schreiber said. “People in this industry often take work home with them, and the level of stress can be very high, but technology can make day-to-day life so much better.”

Open Road Ventures founding members Riccio, Ron Faherty, David Antonson and John Kellenberger are excited to welcome Rodery, Ciattarelli and Schreiber to ORV on Sept. 1