SEFL’s Albany service center marks 50 years of service

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Southeastern Freight Lines (SEFL) is celebrating 50 years of Quality Without Question service at its Albany, Ga. service center.

Located at 1115 Centennial Avenue, the service center opened for business on July 5, 1976 with 20 dock doors and 18 associates. The facility has seen steady growth since its establishment, now boasting 44 dock doors and 37 associates.

“Celebrating 50 years of service is an incredible milestone that reflects the unwavering commitment of our great associates to meeting customers’ needs each day,” said Craig Parrish, service center manager. “By embracing Southeastern’s company culture, the Albany service center has built strong, lasting relationships with the customers and partners who have supported our growth in the community for decades. It has been an honor to serve our customers, and we look forward to continuing that service in the years ahead.”

Special Recognition

To celebrate this significant milestone, Southeastern Freight Lines is recognizing 15 long-time associates at the Albany service center for their decades of service:

41 years of service: Inbound Dock Supervisor Mark Horne.

37 years of service: Pickup and Delivery Driver Alan Attell and Diesel Mechanic Mark Lasseter.

33 years of service: Pickup and Delivery Driver Kevin Kinney, Customer Service Administrators Lori Carter and Beverly Spires and Linehaul Driver Danny Daniel.

32 years of service: Linehaul Driver Lester Chafin.

31 years of service: Linehaul Driver Robin White and Pickup and Delivery Driver Jesse Sheppard.

30 years of service: Pickup and Delivery Drivers Timmy Leeson and Dan Miller and Linehaul Driver Bruce Miller.

26 years of service: Linehaul Driver Paul Malone.

25 years of service: Linehaul Driver Tom Brown.

Serving the Community

Over the years, the service center has given back to the Albany community, most recently as part of Southeastern Serves – a program dedicated to giving back to communities across Southeastern’s footprint by having associates of all levels get involved with providing for the less fortunate. These initiatives have included packaging meals for Kids Against Hunger and volunteering with Little League Challenger, Little League’s adaptive baseball program for individuals with physical and intellectual challenges.

The Albany service center was the ninth service center opened by Southeastern Freight Lines since its founding in 1950. The company now operates 89 service centers spanning 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico, and has undergone numerous upgrades in trucks and trucking technologies.