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Oil slips after OPEC+ plans August output hike

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Oil slips after OPEC+ plans August output hike
Oil prices slipped after OPEC+ announced Sunday that seven of its members plan to expand oil production. IAP PHOTO)

TOKYO (AP) — European shares advanced Monday after a retreat in Asian markets and U.S. futures climbed ahead of Wall Street’s reopening following the Independence Day holiday.

Oil prices slipped after OPEC+ announced Sunday that seven of its members plan to expand oil production by a combined total of 188,000 barrels per day in August. It was the fifth straight month that OPEC+ members have agreed to raise output.

The countries increasing their output are Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman.

Uncertainty over supplies persists as talks with Iran aimed at fully reopening the Strait of Hormuz appear to be on hold during funeral ceremonies for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which will continue for several days.

Brent crude, the international standard, lost 40 cents to $71.72 a barrel. U.S. benchmark crude fell 29 cents to $68.40 a barrel.

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The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. The Trucker Media Group is subscriber of The Associated Press has been granted the license to use this content on TheTrucker.com and The Trucker newspaper in accordance with its Content License Agreement with The Associated Press.
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