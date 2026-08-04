Easy & Quick Trans improves route planning and driver support with Trucker Path

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Trucker Path is announcing Easy & Quick Trans is realizing improved route planning, stronger driver support, better operational visibility and greater cost control after implementing Trucker Path across its fleet.

“Trucker Path has become an important tool for both our drivers and operations team,” said Ben Leppert, human resources and driver recruiting manager at Easy & Quick Trans. “Our drivers have access to truck-safe navigation, parking information, fuel locations, repair facilities and other services they need while on the road. At the same time, our dispatch team has better visibility into planned routes and can provide faster support when conditions change.

A Commitment to Drivers and Tech

“As our fleet has grown to more than 100 trucks, the platform has helped us scale without adding unnecessary complexity,” Leppert said. “It supports our commitment to giving drivers the technology, communication, and operational support they need to be successful while helping us continue to provide secure and dependable transportation services for our customers.”

Easy & Quick Trans

Easy & Quick Trans, a Schaumburg, Ill-based carrier, specializes in transporting temperature-controlled, high-value and time-sensitive freight. As the company’s fleet expanded, it needed a scalable platform that could help control fuel and toll spending, improve dispatch visibility and provide drivers with a centralized resource for navigation and essential on-road services.

Benefits Experienced by Easy & Quick Trans

Truck-safe navigation designed to help drivers remain on appropriate commercial routes.

Easier access to truck parking, fuel locations, repair facilities, truck washes, scales and other essential services.

More consistent trip planning between drivers and dispatch.

Faster operational support when routes, parking conditions or delivery circumstances change.

Reduced unnecessary miles through improved route planning and out-of-route alerts.

Greater visibility when drivers deviate from planned routes.

Fewer routine calls between drivers and dispatch.

Improved fuel and toll cost management.

Better operational visibility through the coordinated use of Trucker Path and Samsara.

A more consistent driver experience across a growing fleet.

“The experience at Easy & Quick Trans demonstrates how a centralized platform can support both fleet operations and the professionals behind the wheel,” said Chris Oliver, CMO at Trucker Path. “We are pleased to support Easy & Quick Trans as it expands its fleet while continuing to invest in driver support, cost control, safety and operational efficiency.”