While diesel prices continue to rise, the climb this week was moderate.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) stated in its weekly report that the national average price for a gallon of diesel rose just three and a half cents, from $5.313 to $5.348.

Two regions dropped in price.

The East Coast Region fell by a nickel and a half from $5.354 to $5.299. The largest decrease came from the Lower Atlantic Region fell by more than eight cents per gallon from $5.255 to $5.168.

The Rocky Mountain Region was the biggest spike rising from $5.141 to $5.285, a more than 14 cents per gallon increase.

Iran and Oman are inching toward a deal to reopen the disputed Strait of Hormuz and potentially help bring an end to the war.

The emerging agreement calls for ships to enter the Persian Gulf through an Iranian-controlled route and exit through a route controlled by Oman, two regional officials told The Associated Press.

Any deal, though, appears contingent on the United States lifting its blockade on Iran’s ports. The Trump administration has previously ruled out any deal that would give Iran control over the strait.