More than 750 commercial drivers & vehicles placed out of service during second wave of Operation Highway Shield

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy and U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin released preliminary results for the agencies’ second wave of Operation Highway Shield.

That second wave was conducted from July 28-30.

The DOT said the joint mission targeted “unqualified foreign drivers operating big rigs across U.S. highways and freight corridors in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and Ohio.”

DOT’s release stated the operation was joint alongside state highway patrols, inspectors from Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE), and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

Law enforcement, according to DOT’s release, conducted roadside checks “to crack down on illegal, unvetted drivers and unsafe vehicles.”

DOT said it detained 51 illegal immigrants, including 21 drivers with non-domiciled commercial driver licenses (CDLs) issued by California and New York.

Law enforcement said it placed 766 unsafe drivers and vehicles out of service, arrested 86 operators for dangerous behavior (including road rage and domestic violence); issued 36 violations for failing English Language Proficiency tests; recovered nearly $1 million in stolen cargo.

“Every life lost from an illegal trucker behind the wheel of a big rig is a completely preventable tragedy – and this administration will not stand for it,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

“I want to thank Secretary Duffy and our state and local partners for working with us to protect innocent lives from illegal aliens and other dangerous drivers on our highways,” said DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

In its first wave, DOT said Operation Highway Shield conducted more than 3,300 inspections in Florida in March, which resulted in 176 drivers being taken out of service, 54 of whom were taken out of service for language deficiencies. Additionally, DOT said 35 individuals were arrested on criminal-related charges, and 42 individuals were taken into custody for violating federal immigration laws.

“As a former state trooper who has walked these highways at 2 a.m., I’ve seen firsthand the devastation caused when bad actors cut corners or use commercial trucks as cover for illegal activity,” said FMCSA Administrator Derek D. Barrs. “This is about saving lives. We are taking the fight directly to corrupt dispatch rings, manipulated logbooks, and unqualified drivers who threaten law-abiding truckers and everyday commuters alike. If you are operating legally, we are here to support you. If you are cheating the system and endangering Americans, Operation Highway Shield is coming for your keys.”