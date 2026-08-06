Trucker caught with illegal weed, arrested for ‘driving high’

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. — A truck driver was arrested in Indiana last month after Indiana State Police (ISP) found him impaired after a traffic stop.

ISP said in a release that on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, just after 9:30 p.m. an Indiana State Police Trooper conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 69 in DeKalb County, south of Auburn. ISP said the trooper observed a tractor-trailer speeding and making unsafe lane movements. Police say the vehicle drifted into the other lane and changed lanes without signaling, creating a hazard for other drivers.

During the traffic stop, ISP said the trooper’s interaction with the driver, identified as Brendan Lewis, 26 of Houston Texas, and subsequent investigation provided evidence to arrest the driver for operating while intoxicated. A lawful search of the truck revealed suspected burnt marijuana and a large quantity of packaged marijuana inside the cab.

Mr. Lewis was arrested on the following charges:

Operating While Intoxicated – Endangerment: Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Controlled Substance: Class B Misdemeanor

Operating While Intoxicated: Class C Misdemeanor

Operating with Controlled Substance in Body: Class C Misdemeanor

T”he Indiana State Police emphasize that no matter how minor individuals may believe marijuana possession or use to be, it is always illegal to drive while intoxicated,” ISP stated. “This incident is especially alarming, considering the driver was operating a semi-tractor-trailer — a vehicle capable of causing catastrophic damage in the event of a crash.”