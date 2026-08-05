FedEx Freight sending 111 drivers to NTDC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Highlighted by 18 drivers who were named Grand Champion in their respective states this year and nine past National Champions, FedEx Freight will field a team of 111 drivers at next week’s National Truck Driving Championships (NTDC) in Pittsburgh, Penn.

Drivers will compete for national titles in nine different truck classes as well as battle for the prestigious National Grand Champion title. Competitors earn points by showcasing their driving skills and knowledge of the industry through a written exam, pre-trip inspection, and driving skills challenge.

A History of Winning

Since 2003, FedEx Freight drivers have earned 53 National Championship titles and seven National Grand Champion honors. This year’s FedEx Freight team includes three defending national champions from the 2025 NTDC. Notably, past National Grand Champions Jackie Reed of Hattiesburg, Miss.(2024) and David Comings of Wahpeton, N.D. (2025) return to compete at the 2026 NTDC.

Collectively, the FedEx Freight team has logged more the 230 million safe-driving miles, including 96 drivers who have surpassed one million miles of safe driving, and 22 who have surpassed three million accident-free miles. Together, the team has more than 2,950 years of professional driving experience.

The NTDC are hosted annually by the American Trucking Associations. The competition, which is called the “Super Bowl of Safety,” dates back to 1937 when it was originally the National Truck Rodeo. The NTDC requires drivers to qualify through their performance at state-level truck driving championships.