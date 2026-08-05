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Great Dane debuts the new Freedom Ultra flatbed trailer

By Dana Guthrie -
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Great Dane debuts the new Freedom Ultra flatbed trailer
Great Dane unveils the innovative Freedom Ultra flatbed trailer. (Photo courtesy Great Dane)

Great Dane is announcing the launch of the Freedom Ultra, the newest addition to the company’s Freedom flatbed portfolio.

“As we worked on Ultra’s design, we listened to our customers’ challenges and needs,” said Sam King, design engineer manager, Great Dane. “We’re proud of the features Ultra offers for superior safety and strength, all in one incredible-looking package.”

According to Great Dane, it’s engineered to deliver exceptional payload capacity while maintaining the weight-saving advantages of aluminum construction. Freedom Ultra provides a stronger, safer and more durable flatbed for demanding applications.

Key Features 
  • Class-Leading Strength-to-Weight Efficiency: Ultra offers one of the highest concentrated load-to-tare weight ratio in its class.
  • Welded Main Beam Design: Delivers 50% more rigidity than comparable products on the market, offering superior reliability and stability.
  • Industry-leading Safety: RIG30-compliant rear impact guard, as standard.
  • Integrated J-Hook floor system: Fully boxed floorboards eliminate the need for floor screws; optional J-hook tracks are built directly into the welded aluminum floor, offering flexible securement options.
  • Integrated FleetPulse telematics: Trailer insights on one platform, including fleet visibility and asset recovery.

“Freedom Ultra reflects Great Dane’s commitment to product leadership and delivering excellent long-term value,” said Mel Cohen, interim CEO, Great Dane. “That commitment is evident in every aspect of Ultra’s design and ownership experience, including an industry-leading 10-year main beam warranty, helping to protect our customers’ investment.”

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
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