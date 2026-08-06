CBP finds cocaine in load of bell peppers

LAREDO, Texas — Two separate incidents yielded major drug seizures for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). One of those seizures came from a big rig.

Officers at the Laredo Port of Entry seized cocaine that totaled over $1,100,000, according to a release.

“These significant seizures underscore the dedication and vigilance of our CBP officers in preventing dangerous narcotics from entering our country,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Through the use of advanced technology, canine teams, and the commitment of our personnel, we continue to disrupt the flow of illegal drugs and protect our communities from harm.”

CBP says the first seizure occurred on Monday, July 20, at the World Trade Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 31-year-old Mexican male driving a 2017 Kenworth tractor-trailer hauling a shipment of bell peppers for further inspection.

Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 16 packages containing 37.69 pounds of alleged cocaine within a tractor.

The second seizure occurred on Wednesday, July 22, at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 37-year-old female Mexican citizen driving a 2018 Kia Sportage for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 22 packages containing 50.37 pounds of alleged cocaine within the vehicle.

The narcotics combined had a street value of $1,175,967.

Both drivers involved in the seizures were arrested.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents are investigating the cases.