NWSA taps CALSTART to administer ZDAP

TACOMA, Wash. — CALSTART announced the launch of the Zero-Emission Drayage Assistance Program (ZDAP), a new program led by the Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA) in partnership with CALSTART.

The company did so via a media release.

ZDAP will be used to “educate drayage operators about the zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) available on today’s market and help them discover state-funded ZEVs and charging infrastructure incentives to make the transition to cleaner technologies a breeze,” the release stated.

ZDAP is designed to eliminate confusion drayage operators may have about switching to zero-emission technologies. CALSTART, the program’s lead consultant, will provide drayage operators with free personalized support to help them better understand today’s zero-emission truck (ZET) market and evaluate their needs based on operational considerations, including fleet readiness and timelines. Fleets will be given one point of contact to help them navigate the process of identifying vehicles and financing opportunities and deploying zero-emission drayage technologies.

“The ports’ commitment through ZDAP and their development of charging depots with partners like Zeem, in addition to millions of dollars in truck orders through the Washington Zero-Emission Incentive Program (WAZIP), the state Department of Transportation incentive project, demonstrate that zero-emission trucks have real fuel and maintenance costs savings for fleets, paving the way for the zero-emission transition,” said Niki Okuk, Director of New Incentive Programs, CALSTART.

Program participation is optional, and there are no hidden fees associated with using the advisory services. Contact ZDAP program leads if you are interested in adopting zero-emission trucks and speaking to a fleet advisor today.