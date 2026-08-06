Kenworth names semi-finalists for 2026 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Kenworth, Fastport and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes initiative is announcing 11 semi-finalists for the 2026 “Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence” award.

“The Transition Trucking award campaign continues to spotlight the extraordinary contributions veterans are making in the transportation industry while introducing a new generation of service members to the real economic opportunities a trucking career can offer,” said Eric Eversole, president of Hiring Our Heroes and a vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “As we celebrate the program’s 11th year, we’re proud to honor this remarkable Elite 11 and the decade of veteran success they represent.”

The award honors the achievements of military veterans who have transitioned into careers in the professional trucking industry.

Semi-Finalists

This year’s semi-finalists were selected from nominations submitted by carriers, training schools, a private fleet and individuals across the country, and represent four branches of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Jeffrey Barber, U.S. Army, Sergeant First Class (E-7) \, Prime Inc., Trained by Prime Inc.

Brandon Ward, U.S. Navy, Senior Chief Petty Officer (E-8), Werner Enterprises, Trained by Roadmaster Drivers School, Orlando, Fla., US DOL Registered Apprenticeship.

Mohammad Arzola, U.S. Marine Corps, Sergeant Major (E-9), HEB, Trained by California Career Schools.

Juan Rosado Lozada, U.S. Marine Corps, Lance Corporal (E-3), Roehl Transport Inc., Trained by Troops Into Transportation, Fort Benning, Ga.

Kishawn Forbes, U.S. Navy, Senior Chief Petty Officer (E-8), Melton Truck Lines, Trained by Florida State College at Jacksonville.

Gary W. Williams, U.S. Army, Command Sergeant Major (E-9), Stevens Transport, Trained by Southern Careers Institute.

Monica Brooks-Buck, U.S. Army, Sergeant First Class (E-7), Werner Enterprises Trained by Truck Driver Institute, Saucier, Miss., US DOL Registered Apprenticeship.

Jenn Wilken, U.S. Army, Staff Sergeant (E-6), Prime Inc., Trained by Prime Inc.

Daryus Jones, U.S. Army, Private First Class (E-3), Anheuser-Busch, Trained by Tulsa Technology, US DOL Registered Apprenticeship

Daniel Doss, U.S. Air Force, Staff Sergeant (E-5), Melton Truck Lines Trained by Troops Into Transportation, Fort Benning, Ga., US DOL Registered Apprenticeship.

Michael R. Bivens, U.S. Marine Corps, Staff Sergeant (E-6), Stevens Transport, Trained by Tennessee Truck Driving School, US DOL Registered Apprenticeship.

“This year’s ‘Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence’ Elite 11 semi-finalists exemplify the dedication, leadership, and commitment to service that military veterans bring to the trucking industry,” said Kyle Kimball, Kenworth director of marketing. “Kenworth is honored to celebrate 11 years of partnership with Fastport and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes initiative, and we look forward to recognizing this exceptional class of semi-finalists.”

Registered Apprenticeships

Registered Apprenticeship remains a driving force behind this year’s semi-finalists: 60% of the nominations received came from drivers who are completing or have completed a U.S. Department of Labor RA Program, and five of the Elite 11 are apprentices today, demonstrating RA to be a proven on-ramp for veterans entering the trucking industry.

Prizes

Kenworth will provide the grand prize for the winning driver: a T680 equipped with a 76-inch sleeper and the PACCAR Powertrain featuring the PACCAR MX-13 engine, PACCAR TX-12 automated transmission and PACCAR DX-40 tandem rear axles. The T680 also includes the latest in driver assistance systems, including Kenworth’s DigitalVision Mirrors, Bendix Fusion Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Stop and Auto Go, and Lane Keeping Assist with Torque Assisted Steering. The 76-inch sleeper features a Diamond VIT interior in charcoal with high-quality leather driver and passenger seats with titanium accents that are fully heated and cooled. The Kenworth T680 also includes the latest in driver amenities, including a factory-installed refrigerator, a rotating work table, and space for the everyday conveniences that bring the comforts of home to the road.

Semi-finalists will be honored September 22nd and 23rd, with a recognition dinner at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus, Ohio, followed by a tour of the Kenworth Chillicothe manufacturing plant, where finalists will be announced.

Public Voting

Public voting will open Nov. 1-11. Voting is an important factor in the Selection Committee’s final deliberations, which determine the finalists and the ultimate award winner.

The 2026 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award winner will be announced Dec. 14 at the Veteran Ready Summit at the United States Military Academy at West Point.

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