FMCSA pulls five ELDs from service

WASHINGTON — On Aug. 6, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) removed the following ELDs from the list of registered ELDs due to the companies’ failure to meet the minimum requirements established in Title 49 CFR Appendix A to Subpart B of Part 395.

Removed Devices

ELD Name — MOONLIGHT ELD — Model Number MRS — ELD Identifier MRS255 — ELD Provider UZB2USA INC.

ELD Name — HGRS ELD — Model Number HGR — ELD Identifier HRS169 — ELD Provider HGRS.

ELD Name — HIGHEST ELD — Model Number HIGS4ES — ELD Identifier HIG385 — ELD Provider HGRS.

ELD Name — TRUCKFORD ELD — Model Number TRS— ELD Identifier TRS263 — ELD Provider Truckford ELD.

ELD Name — Sparkle ELD — Model Number PT40SIM — ELD Identifier SPARK6 — ELD Provider Spark Technologies Inc.

Remedy

Motor carriers have up to 60 days to replace the revoked ELDs with compliant ELDs. Motor carriers and drivers who use the ELDs listed above must take the following actions:

Discontinue using the revoked ELDs and revert to paper logs or logging software to record required hours of service data.

Replace the revoked ELDs with compliant ELDs from the Registered Devices list before Oct. 6