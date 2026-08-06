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FMCSA pulls five ELDs from service

By Dana Guthrie -
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FMCSA pulls five ELDs from service
FMCSA announces withdrawal of five ELDs from use.

WASHINGTON — On Aug. 6, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) removed the following ELDs from the list of registered ELDs due to the companies’ failure to meet the minimum requirements established in Title 49 CFR Appendix A to Subpart B of Part 395.

Removed Devices

ELD Name — MOONLIGHT ELD — Model Number MRS — ELD Identifier MRS255 — ELD Provider UZB2USA INC.

ELD Name — HGRS ELD — Model Number HGR — ELD Identifier HRS169 — ELD Provider HGRS.

ELD Name — HIGHEST ELD — Model Number HIGS4ES — ELD Identifier HIG385  — ELD Provider HGRS.

ELD Name — TRUCKFORD ELD — Model Number TRS— ELD Identifier TRS263 — ELD Provider Truckford ELD.

ELD Name — Sparkle ELD — Model Number PT40SIM — ELD Identifier SPARK6 — ELD Provider Spark Technologies Inc.

Remedy

Motor carriers have up to 60 days to replace the revoked ELDs with compliant ELDs. Motor carriers and drivers who use the ELDs listed above must take the following actions:

  • Discontinue using the revoked ELDs and revert to paper logs or logging software to record required hours of service data.
  • Replace the revoked ELDs with compliant ELDs from the Registered Devices list before Oct. 6
Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

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