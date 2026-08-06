USDOT rolls out National Roadway Safety Strategy

WASHINGTON — U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is rolling out the National Roadway Safety Strategy (NRSS) – a new interdepartmental plan to reduce traffic fatalities and injuries on our nation’s roadways.

“President Trump and I are committed to keeping American families safe on our roads,” Duffy said. “In the past year alone, we’ve partnered with law enforcement agencies to step up traffic enforcement, removed dangerous foreign truck drivers off the roads, and launched new educational campaigns on the dangers of distracted driving, drunk driving, and driving without a seat belt This new strategy builds on that progress by doubling down on our coordination with the police, enhancing our anti-congestion initiatives, and embracing automotive innovation to make our streets safer than ever.”

Core Objectives

“This Strategy will make American roads safer for families, truckers, commuters and construction workers by prioritizing three core objectives,” Duffy said.

Safer People: USDOT is doubling down on safety for families in rural, urban, and tribal communities. That means stronger support for transportation workers and first responders and a renewed commitment to law enforcement after the previous administration turned its back on them.

Safer Roads: Through more innovative road design, targeted bottleneck relief, and cracking down on dangerous truck drivers, USDOT will keep traffic moving while reducing congestion and improve crash outcomes, including secondary crashes.

Safer Vehicles: To ensure America stays a leader in vehicle safety, USDOT is modernizing safety standards, advancing a national automated vehicle strategy, and investing in tech to reduce preventable crashes.

“Safety isn’t just a priority at the Federal Highway Administration, it is the foundation of everything we do,” said Sean McMaster, Federal Highway Administrator. “Through this reinvigorated National Roadway Safety Strategy, we are engineering safety into the bedrock of America’s roads and targeting action where danger is greatest. Every American deserves to reach their destination safely, and this administration is using every tool at our disposal to make that a reality.”

Results that Make a Difference

According to Derek Barrs, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administrator, when drivers ignore the rules, operate without proper qualifications, or get behind the wheel impaired, they put lives at risk.

“Our mission is to strengthen safety, demand accountability and deliver results that make a real difference,” Barrs said. “Working alongside law enforcement and industry partners, I am committed to making bold progress that keeps Americans safer on our roads and our nation moving forward.”

Delivering Safety for All Travelers

“NHTSA is driving towards its goal of eliminating fatalities on America’s roads,” said Jonathan Morrison, National Highway Traffic Safety Administrator. “Through the National Roadway Safety Strategy and its Safe System Approach, we are focused on creating safer people, roads and vehicles. NHTSA’s Pathways to Safer Streets—which leverage tech innovation, law enforcement partnerships and life-saving prehospital blood transfusions—draws from these strategies and is preventing crashes and saving lives today. Together with the U.S. Department of Transportation, we are committed to delivering a safer future for every traveler.”

Improvements for Rail Crossings

“Achieving President Trump’s vision for a ‘Golden Age of Rail’ isn’t just about speed or efficiency, but safety too,” said David Fink, Federal Railroad Administrator. “Highway-rail grade crossings and rail rights of way are where most rail-related casualties occur, and FRA is fully committed to supporting safety improvements through our grant programs to prevent injuries, save lives, and keep Americans safe.”

A Golden Age of Transportation

“Achieving the ‘Golden Age of Transportation’ requires making sure the 2.3 million hazmat shipments in transit every day are moving safely,” said Paul Roberti, Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administrator. “PHMSA is advancing the National Roadway Safety Strategy by working with our State, local, and Tribal partners to prevent incidents and protect American families.”

Federal Transit Administration’s Acting Deputy Administrator Matthew Cahill noted that Americans deserve safe, reliable and modern public transit.

“The Department is driving innovation forward to upgrade safety systems for operators, elevate the rider experience, and expand accessibility across our nation’s transit networks,” Cahill said.