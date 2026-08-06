ACT: Preliminary Class 8 orders up in July y/y

COLUMBUS, Ind. — July preliminary North America Class 8 net orders of 22.1k units increased 68% y/y, according to ACT Research.

“Class 8 preliminary orders in July totaled 22,100 units, up 68% y/y on easy comps and improved trucking fundamentals, but down 30% m/m on a seasonally adjusted basis,” said Carter Vieth, research analyst, ACT. “The sizable m/m decline doesn’t reflect a sudden drop in demand for new equipment but indicates a lack of 2026 build slots available as orders run up against full Class 8 backlogs, something we flagged as a possibility earlier this year. Lack of EPA clarity, at least until the end of August, may also be impacting orders, as OEMs and customers both await finality regarding regulations/penalties/pricing before 2027 orderboards open.”

According to Vieth, preliminary Classes 5-7 orders rose 41% y/y to 18,300 units in July.

“On a seasonally adjusted basis, medium-duty orders have remained north of 20,000-unit levels the past three months, a sizable improvement from the 16,000-unit level at the beginning of 2026,” Viet said.

Complete industry data for July, including final order numbers, will be published by ACT Research in mid-August.