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ACT: Preliminary Class 8 orders up in July y/y

By Dana Guthrie -
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ACT: Preliminary Class 8 orders up in July y/y
Preliminary Class 8 orders rise year-over-year in July, according to ACT Research.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — July preliminary North America Class 8 net orders of 22.1k units increased 68% y/y, according to ACT Research.

“Class 8 preliminary orders in July totaled 22,100 units, up 68% y/y on easy comps and improved trucking fundamentals, but down 30% m/m on a seasonally adjusted basis,” said Carter Vieth, research analyst, ACT. “The sizable m/m decline doesn’t reflect a sudden drop in demand for new equipment but indicates a lack of 2026 build slots available as orders run up against full Class 8 backlogs, something we flagged as a possibility earlier this year. Lack of EPA clarity, at least until the end of August, may also be impacting orders, as OEMs and customers both await finality regarding regulations/penalties/pricing before 2027 orderboards open.”

According to Vieth, preliminary Classes 5-7 orders rose 41% y/y to 18,300 units in July.

“On a seasonally adjusted basis, medium-duty orders have remained north of 20,000-unit levels the past three months, a sizable improvement from the 16,000-unit level at the beginning of 2026,” Viet said.

Complete industry data for July, including final order numbers, will be published by ACT Research in mid-August.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
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