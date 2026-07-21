ACT: June Class 8 orders up 25% from May

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Final North American Class 8 net orders totaled 31,751 units in June, more than tripling y/y and rising 25% m/m on a seasonally adjusted basis, as published in ACT Research’s latest State of the Industry: NA Classes 5-8 report.

“Broad tariff uncertainty last year certainly contributed to the easy y/y comp, but more importantly, demand for new equipment continues to be buoyed by the sustained and extraordinary momentum of freight rates over the past four months,” said Carter Vieth, research analyst, ACT.

According to Vieth, with freight conditions rapidly improving, tractor orders nearly quadrupled to 22,041 units in June. Vocational Class 8 orders totaled 9,710 units (12.2k SA), increasing 150% y/y. Like the tractor market, easy comps due to tariffs and poor EPA communication this time last year partly explain the y/y rebound, but with AI hyperscalers spending ~$15–$20 billion per week on infrastructure and flatbed spot rates at record highs, demand is certainly not lacking.

Regarding medium duty, Vieth noted that total Classes 5-7 orders rose 71% y/y to 21,122 units, perhaps reflecting continued US economic resilience, particularly among consumers, despite near-record low confidence level, flatlining RDPI, and low savings rates, but more than likely suggesting some level of dealer inventory hedging ahead of EPA’27.