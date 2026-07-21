ODOT ORION Project receives award for changing how over-dimension permits are issued

SALEM, Ore. — A typical 18-wheeler is about 9 feet wide, 13 feet tall and 70 feet long.

Over-dimension loads can be a lot bigger. Widths of 12 to 16 feet are common, heights often reach 18 feet or more, and “Superloads” can exceed 150 feet in length, with weights upwards of 250,000 pounds or more.

ORION, which stands for Oregon Routing Information Online, is Oregon Department of Transportation’s online over-dimension permitting system for the movement of these oversize and overweight loads. State CIO Terrence Woods recently gave the ORION project a 2026 State CIO Award in the category “Digital Government/Digital Services Award” honoring innovation and excellence in information technology across Oregon state government. The ORION project has also been recommended for national recognition.

Over-Dimension Traffic on the Rise in Oregon

According to ODOT, the amount of over-dimension traffic on Oregon’s roads increases every year, and peak volume seasons are getting longer. ORION ensures these loads can travel through the state without incident, which is critical to the safety of the traveling public, commercial operators and the preservation of valuable transportation infrastructure.

“This project was a true success and hopefully the first of many as the Commerce and Compliance Division continues its journey of modernization,” said Nick Hopper ODOT commercial vehicle licensing manager.

Changing the Way Over-Dimension Permits are Issued

Since its launch in May 2025, ORION has transformed the way over-dimension permits are issued by providing carriers with 24/7 online access and automated routing for routine permits. The project has delivered significant benefits for customers and ODOT:

45% of single-trip permits are now self-issued by customers on the spot.

Call volume has decreased by nearly 50%.

Customer wait times have been reduced by more than 80%.

Size and weight carrier violations have declined by 2%.

ODOT has realized approximately $940,000 in annual cost savings.

“We are extremely grateful to everyone who contributed to this project,” said Danielle Hamm, ORION business project manager. “Time and again, team members were willing to take on new challenges, respond quickly to requests and deliver quality work on schedule. This award reflects ODOT Commerce and Compliance Division’s commitment to modernization, innovation and delivering better service to motor carriers.”