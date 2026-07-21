Wyoming police investigating crash of big rig into bridge columns

RAWLINS, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) and the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) responded Monday to a crash on Interstate 80 in Rawlins.

Traffic was redirected onto the ramps, and WYDOT closed the bridge itself – part of Higley Blvd in Rawlins.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol at approximately 9:00 a.m. Monday morning was alerted to a crash involving a semi truck crashing into the Higley Blvd Bridge in Rawlins.

Troopers say they arrived to find that the semi truck was westbound on I-80 when it drifted off the pavement and into the median. The truck struck the cable barrier and eastbound guardrail before hitting the concrete bridge support. One of the four supports in the median was completely destroyed, according to WHP.

Police say the trailer of the semi truck came to a stop with the other three supports embedded in it.

The tractor portion broke free and continued out from under the bridge on top of the guardrail, according to WHP.

The driver and co-driver suffered non-life threatening injuries. This crash is still under active investigation.