Car driver dead after vehicle malfunction causes crash with semi truck in Utah

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — One person has died after a crash in Utah on Monday.

According to a news release from the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on Interstate 215 near Redwood Road in Taylorsville when its hood became unlatched and flipped up.

Police say the driver of the Elantra stopped the vehicle between lanes two and three.

A semi truck traveling behind the Elantra was unable to stop and struck the rear of the Elantra. The driver of the Elantra sustained fatal injuries while the driver of the semi was uninjured, according to the press release.

Traffic lanes were closed for approximately four hours while the crash scene was investigated.

The crash remains under investigation.