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Car driver dead after vehicle malfunction causes crash with semi truck in Utah

By Bruce Guthrie -
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Car driver dead after vehicle malfunction causes crash with semi truck in Utah
One person is dead after a crash with a semi truck in Utah. (Courtesy UHP)

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — One person has died after a crash in Utah on Monday.

According to a news release from the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on Interstate 215 near Redwood Road in Taylorsville when its hood became unlatched and flipped up.

Police say the driver of the Elantra stopped the vehicle between lanes two and three.

A semi truck traveling behind the Elantra was unable to stop and struck the rear of the Elantra. The driver of the Elantra sustained fatal injuries while the driver of the semi was uninjured, according to the press release.

Traffic lanes were closed for approximately four hours while the crash scene was investigated.

The crash remains under investigation.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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