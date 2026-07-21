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ATA Truck Tonnage Index rises 0.1% in June

By Dana Guthrie -
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ATA Truck Tonnage Index rises 0.1% in June
ATA Truck Tonnage Index shows slight increase of 0.1% in June.

WASHINGTON — Trucking activity in the United States rose 0.1% in June after decreasing 3.2% in May, according to the American Trucking Associations’ advanced seasonally adjusted For-Hire Truck Tonnage Index.

“While tonnage was little changed during June, there was a definite weakening in volumes during the second quarter as the index contracted a total of 4.1% during April and May,” said Bob Costello, ATA chief economist. “After five straight year-over-year gains, tonnage has now contracted from year-earlier levels for the last two months. While the U.S. economy remains on solid footing overall, the freight economy isn’t as strong. With that said, the decrease in capacity over the last year probably has fleets feeling a little better than volumes would suggest.”

ATA
(Graph courtesy ATA)
Down from June 2025

In June, the ATA advanced seasonally adjusted For-Hire Truck Tonnage Index equaled 113.1. The index, which is based on 2015 as 100, decreased 0.1% from the same month in 2025, which was better than May’s 0.7% drop. During the first half of the year, tonnage was up 1.4% from the same period last year thanks to strength in the first quarter. In 2025, the tonnage index was flat compared to the 2024 average.

May’s reading was revised down from what was first reported in the June 23 press release.

The not seasonally adjusted index, which calculates raw changes in tonnage hauled, equaled 116.5 in June, 2.7% above May’s reading of 113.4.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
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