DAT: Spot rates decline as more truckload capacity enters the market

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. —Total load posts on DAT One fell to 3.09 million last week, down 9% from the prior week.

“Equipment posts rose to 185,209, up 1%, as more truckload capacity entered the market,” DAT Freight & Analytics said. “Spot linehaul rates dipped 3 to 6 cents per mile across all three equipment types, and lower diesel fuel surcharges pulled broker-to-carrier spot rates down.”

7-Day Average Broker-to-Carrier Spot Rates (linehaul + fuel surcharge)

▼ Dry van: $2.99 per mile, down 8 cents week over week

▼ Refrigerated: $3.41 per mile, down 4 cents

▼ Flatbed: $3.62 per mile, down 7 cents

Van: Loads Pull Back, Capacity Loosens

▼ Van loads: 1,344,991, down 9% week over week

▲ Van equipment: 125,651, up 1%

▼ Linehaul rate: $2.44 per mile, down 6 cents week over week

▼ Load-to-truck ratio: 10.7, down from 11.8 the prior week

“The average van rate in the country’s manufacturing core fell 12 cents to $2.93 per mile,” said Dean Croke, industry analyst, DAT. “This region (Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia, Michigan and Mississippi) accounts for 40% of the nation’s van freight volume.”

Reefer: Peak Season Demand Cools

▼ Reefer loads: 717,716, down 12% week over week

— Reefer equipment: 36,355, essentially flat week over week

▼ Linehaul rate: $2.80 per mile, down 3 cents week over week

▼ Load-to-truck ratio: 19.7, down from 22.6 the prior week

“The average reefer rate in the country’s food-production core fell 5 cents to $3.31 per mile,” Croke said. “This region (Illinois, Indiana, Texas, Ohio, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri and Pennsylvania) accounts for 43% of the nation’s reefer freight volume. Unlike seasonal produce hubs, these states produce year-round staples such as dairy, poultry, and processed foods, offering a more consistent barometer of the national reefer market.”

According to Croke, the Fresno reefer freight market rose 2 cents to $3.73 per mile last week. That’s up 50% year over year and just 6 cents below the all-time high of $3.79 set in November 2021. Fresno is the heart of California’s Central Valley and accounts for 70 to 80% of the state’s produce volume.

Flatbed: Capacity Builds as Demand Slips

▼ Flatbed loads: 1,022,448, down 8% week over week

▲ Flatbed equipment: 23,203, up 8%

▼ Linehaul rate: $2.95 per mile, down 5 cents

▼ Load-to-truck ratio: 44.1, down from 51.7 the prior week

“The national average flatbed linehaul rate fell 5 cents last week, ending a run of 17 consecutive weekly increases that had added 69 cents per mile since early March,” Croke said. “Even with the pullback, the flatbed rate was an all-time high for Week 29, 24 cents above the previous record set in 2021.”

The Impact of Diesel Prices

“Lower diesel prices continued to trim fuel surcharges,” Croke said. “On-highway diesel fell 9 cents per gallon to $4.58, pulling fuel surcharges down a penny per mile across all three equipment types to 56 cents for dry van, 61 cents for refrigerated, and 67 cents for flatbed. EIA average fuel prices are expected to rise when the agency issues its next report on Tuesday, July 21. National average fuel surcharges are up roughly 34% year over year. The average dry van surcharge is 15 cents higher than in Week 29 of 2025, reefer is up 16 cents, and flatbed is up 17 cents from 50 cents.”