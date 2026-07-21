Big rig parts distributor facing OSHA discipline

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas ‒ A parts distributor has been cited for safety violations.

A news release stated that the U.S. Department of Labor has cited big-rig parts distributor FleetPride Inc. for 16 serious safety violations after an investigation into a worker fatality found that the company exposed workers to confined spaces and other safety hazards.

The department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration initiated an inspection into FleetPride on Jan. 7, 2026, after an employee asphyxiated while inspecting a tanker trailer. OSHA cited the company for 16 serious and three other-than-serious safety violations, which include failure to implement a confined space program, lacking elements for its respiratory protection program, and exposing workers to electrical hazards.

OSHA has proposed $264,380 in penalties for the cited violations.

The company has 15 business days from receipt of the citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s Area Director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.