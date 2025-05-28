ODOT streamlines over-dimension permitting with new online system

SALEM, Ore. — Motor carriers with oversized loads in Oregon have a new way to get the permits they need to ensure their loads are legal and safe.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is streamlining the permit process with the launch of Oregon Routing Information Online (ORION).

ORION is a web-based, self-service permitting system provided by our Commerce and Compliance Division. It allows motor carriers to request over-dimension permits 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

ODOT’s Strategic Action Plan

“ORION’s implementation is a priority in ODOT’s Strategic Action Plan, which calls for an efficient, innovative and technologically advanced transportation system,” said Carla Phelps, ODOT commerce and compliance interim division administrator. “The new permitting system has been years in the making and is an exciting development for the trucking industry in Oregon. We’re pleased to join 44 other states that have implemented similar modernized systems.”

ORION is a result of ODOT’s dedication to enhancing convenience and efficiency. Benefits include:

Automated routing for trip planning and single-trip permits.

Improved safety by reducing the risk of errors.

Auto-issued permits for qualified loads.

Decreased wait times for getting over-dimension permits.

Timely notification of route closures or restrictions.

The Oregon Trucking Association is also contracted to issue over-dimension annual permits for their customers and can be reached by email at [email protected].

All other Commerce and Compliance business transactions remain available through existing processes, including Oregon Trucking Online. ODOT contracted with ProMiles to develop ORION.