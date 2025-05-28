DAT: Load posts settled 12% lower ahead of Memorial Day weekend

BEAVERTON, Ore. — The number of posted loads on DAT One declined 11.6% to 2.6 million compared to the previous week.

Truck posts rose 1.4% to 242,792. The number of available trucks on the DAT One has averaged slightly more than 250,000 per week since the start of the year, which is almost 100,000 fewer truck posts than during the same period in 2024.

Dry Vans

▼ Van loads: 1,089,989, down 11.3% week over week

▼ Van equipment: 168,133, down 1.4%

— Linehaul rate: $1.70 net fuel, unchanged

▼ Loads per truck: 6.5, down from 7.2

“Dry van load-post volumes decreased by over 11% last week, following the typical pattern after International Roadcheck week,” said Dean Croke, DAT iQ industry analyst. “Simultaneously, the number of carriers posting trucks on DAT One rose only slightly (1.4%) after dropping 9% the week prior. This reinforces the post-pandemic trend of owner-operators being able to afford extending their time off around significant industry events and public holidays.”

Reefers

▼ Reefer loads: 482,455, down 26.9% week over week

▲ Reefer equipment: 45,284, up 5.3%

▼ Linehaul rate: $2.02 net fuel, down 3 cents

▼ Loads per truck: 10.7, down from 15.4

“Reefer load-post volumes on DAT One decreased by 25% last week, offsetting the previous week’s surge before the Memorial Day holiday weekend,” Croke said. “Reefer equipment posts rose by 5% week over week. At 10.7, the reefer load-to-truck ratio declined but was the second-highest Week 21 value in nine years.

Key reefer markets last week (outbound load post week-over-week change):

Tallahassee: ▲ 33%

Columbus, S.C.: ▲ 16%

Jacksonville: ▲ 16%

Flatbeds

▼ Flatbed loads: 1,006,747, down 2.3% week over week

▲ Flatbed equipment: 29,375, up 13.8%

▲ Linehaul rate: $2.19 net fuel, down 2 cents

▼ Loads per truck: 34.3, down from 39.9

“‘Economic uncertainty’ is top-of-mind among flatbed carriers that move raw goods, machinery, and other oversized or heavy freight that are subject to shifting tariffs,” Croke said. “Last week, flatbed load post volumes decreased by 2%, but remained 18% above last year’s levels and nearly equal to the historical average for Week 21. At $2.19 a mile, last week’s average flatbed spot linehaul rate was 14 cents higher than the same week the previous year and equal to the average in 2023.”

Key flatbed markets last week (outbound load post week-over-week change):

Lubbock, Texas: ▲ 50%

Portland, Ore.: ▲ 24%

Montgomery, Ala.: ▲ 15%

Average Price of Diesel

▲ $3.536 per gallon, up 6 cents week over week (week ending May 19, via EIA).