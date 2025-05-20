TheTrucker.com
Roadcheck effects: Load posts spiked 29% to their highest point in 2025

By Dana Guthrie -
DAT: Load posts soar to highest number yet for 2025.

BEAVERTON, Ore. — The number of posted loads on DAT One jumped to 2.9 million, the highest weekly total for the year and a 28.6% increase compared to the previous week.

“At $1.70 a mile, the national seven-day rolling average was 8 cents higher than last year and the highest Week-20 average in three years,” said Dean Croke, DAT iQ industry analyst. “On DAT’s Top 50 van lanes ranked by the volume of loads moved, carriers were paid an average of $1.96 a mile, up 7 cents week over week and 26 cents higher than the national average.”

Roadcheck Effects

Truck posts fell 14% to 227,772 last week, which included the annual CVSA International Roadcheck enforcement event from May 13-15. It was the lowest number of truck posts since the second week of January.

Dry Vans

▲ Van loads: 1,209,300, up 41.7% week over week
▼ Van equipment: 162,759, down 11.3%
▲ Linehaul rate: $1.70 net fuel, up 10 cents

“The number of dry van load posts was the highest for Week 20 in four years,” Croke said. “Van equipment posts declined 11%; the long-term average decrease in equipment posts during Roadcheck week is 8% for dry vans. As a result, last week’s dry van load-to-truck ratio (LTR) was up 60% to 7.4, the second-highest in nine years for Week 20 (surpassed only by 2021 at 7.6).”

Reefers

▲ Reefer loads: 634,215, up 38.6% week over week
▼ Reefer equipment: 40,070, down 17.9%
▲ Linehaul rate: $2.05 net fuel, up 15 cents

“Reefer load post volumes continued to improve, boosted by a 2% week-over-week increase in produce shipments and a shortage of available trucks,” Croke said. “The reefer load-to-truck ratio was 15.8, the highest in nine years for Week 20. At a national average of $2.05 a mile, reefer spot rates are 6 cents higher than last year.”

Flatbeds

▲ Flatbed loads: 1,023,010, up 11.5% week over week
▼ Flatbed equipment: 24,943, down 20.1%
▲ Linehaul rate: $2.21 net fuel, up 6 cents

“The flatbed load-to-truck ratio was 41.0 last week due to the capacity crunch during Roadcheck,” Croke said. “The national seven-day average reached $2.21 a mile, 16 cents higher than last year and the highest Week 20 rate in three years.”

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

