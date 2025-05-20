Diesel prices increase significantly, erasing weeks of declines

After trending downward for several weeks, diesel prices have skyrocketed this week by six cents per gallon on the national level.

Nationally the price of a gallon of diesel jumped from $3.476 to $3.536. The increase comes after numerous weeks of declines by an average of two cents per gallon per week.

Every region experienced an increase with some as high as nine cents per gallon.

The West Coast less California region spiked from $3.735 to $3.828 while the West Coast jumped from $4.211 to $4.296.

The Midwest Region rose from $3.416 to $3.481 while the Gulf Coast Region increased from $3.143 to $3.201.