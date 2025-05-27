CVTA: House passage of tax bill is major win for new truck driving students

On May 22, in a razor-thin 215-214 vote, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a sweeping tax bill that delivers a significant victory for aspiring truck driver training students across the country.

Among the many provisions included in the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” is the expansion of 529 education savings plans to cover expenses for truck driver training and other workforce development programs. This is a key policy priority for which the Commercial Vehicle Training Association (CVTA) has advocated over several years.

Under the newly passed House tax bill, 529 education savings plans could be used to pay for tuition for truck driver training programs in addition to instructional materials, books, online coursework and fees for licensing or standardized exams. The expansion of 529 eligibility brings greater flexibility to families and students pursuing career-focused education, aligning these savings plans with existing federal support for high-quality vocational training.

This milestone is the result of persistent CVTA advocacy, including testimony delivered by former CVTA Chairman Jerome Redmond before the House Ways & Means Committee in October 2023. Redmond, who also serves as president and CEO of American Truck Training, spoke passionately about the need to broaden access to CDL training by allowing students and families to use their 529 savings. His testimony highlighted the vital role commercial drivers play in powering our economy and the importance of reducing financial barriers to entering the industry.

Last week, after weeks of intense negotiations, Speaker Mike Johnson and House leadership secured just enough support to move the bill forward before the Memorial Day recess.

The final legislation includes a wide array of provisions, including tax cuts, increased defense and border security funding and key education policy changes like the 529 expansion. Though the Senate is expected to amend portions of the bill, the inclusion of this training-focused provision marks a promising development for the trucking industry.

CVTA applauds the leadership of Ways & Means Committee Chairman, Rep. Jason Smith, and the entire House for recognizing the importance of workforce development. This legislation offers meaningful steps to support the next generation of safe, professional drivers.

As the legislation moves to the Senate, CVTA will continue working to ensure that this critical provision remains in the final package. We thank Jerome Redmond and all our members who have championed this issue, and we look forward to the day when 529 funds can help more students access high-quality truck driver training and launch rewarding careers.