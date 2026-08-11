Women In Trucking Association names 2026 Image Team

PLOVER, Wis. — The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) is announcing 16 new drivers selected for the Image Team.

“This elite group of professional female drivers, representing eight companies across the industry, will serve as the Image Team Class of 2026,” WIT said.

They join the 18 drivers on the Image Team who serve as the voice of women in the trucking industry, including 12 legacy members and six members from the class of 2024. The current team represents 13 companies that highlight the unique opportunities in trucking.

WIT Image Team

Founded in 2015, the Image Team brings together drivers with diverse experience. This year’s class has between one and 39 years of experience, including drivers who haul everything from individual packages to horses. They also provide training, support, and mentorship to drivers just starting out. As part of the Image Team, they share their stories, advocate for the industry, and inspire the next generation to consider careers in trucking. They also participate in media interviews, attend community and industry events, provide educational outreach, and offer ride-alongs to showcase the opportunities available to women in the profession.

“Drivers are the heartbeat of our industry, and WIT’s Image Team highlights how rewarding a career behind the wheel can be,” said Lana Nichols, interim president & CEO of WIT. “We are excited to showcase women who are passionate about their careers, confident in sharing their stories, and committed to supporting and elevating others across the trucking profession.”

WITney Educational Trailer

This year’s class includes driver ambassadors who bring the WITney Educational Trailer to communities across the country. WIT’s mobile education and outreach trailer features a state-of-the-art driving simulator and interactive exhibits that introduce audiences to the trucking industry. By transporting WITney to events and sharing their personal experiences, these ambassadors inspire thousands of students, job seekers, and community members to explore rewarding careers in trucking. Walmart has been supportive of the program, selecting a premier group of professionals as WITney Ambassadors.

Members of the Image Team Class of 2026 include:

Cassie Altidor*, Walmart

Nita Brown, Walmart

Krista Cardosa*, Walmart

Nicole Dudon, Old Dominion Freight Lines

Paula Harper, FedEx Freight

Barbara Herring, J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Gina Jones, Werner Enterprises

Jo Lynn Kelley*, Walmart

Tracy Larsen, FedEx Freight

Lisa Ray*, Walmart

Desiree Robbins, Walmart

Cinthia Sanchez Altamirano*, Walmart

Su Schmerheim, ClassAct Horse Transport

Jenna Walker, Walker Sand & Stone

Heather Wolff, Werner Enterprises

Shawnta Wortham, Boyle Transportation

*Denotes WITney Ambassador