Indiana authorities arrest truck driver for DUI

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A big rig driver is facing charges after being arrested in Indiana on Sunday afternoon.

The Indiana State Police (ISP) said via media release that on Sunday, shortly before 1:00 p.m., dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting a tractor-trailer “traveling erratically and having difficulty maintaining its lane.”

The truck was located traveling southbound near the 175 mile marker of Interstate 65. ISP said a trooper observed the vehicle having difficulty maintaining its lane and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver was identified as Mykola Velga, 63, of Brooklyn, New York.

During the traffic stop, ISP said the trooper developed probable cause to believe Velga was operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

A commercial motor vehicle inspection was also conducted, which resulted in Velga being placed out of service and transported Velga to the Tippecanoe County Jail.

After registering a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) level of .15 according to ISP, he is being charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated.

“Operating a commercial motor vehicle while impaired poses a significant danger to other motorists due to the size and weight of these vehicles,” ISP stated. “The Indiana State Police reminds motorists that impaired driving can have serious and potentially deadly consequences, particularly when it involves a commercial motor vehicle traveling on an interstate.”